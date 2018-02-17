Hasbro may be rebooting Transformers without Michael Bay

Share

A new report from Transformer World suggests that the franchise may be getting a reboot without the involvement of director Micheal Bay. During the Toy Fair 2018 Investor preview, Hasbro said that “new team at Paramount will reset the Transformers Live Action Movie Series following the release of Bumblebee: The Movie.”

The report comes from a preview event for the upcoming 2018 Toy Fair, where a slate of upcoming Hasbro movies were revealed. Transformers 6 was not on the list, nor were any other Transformers movies. The list goes through 2021 with a Dungeons & Dragons movie, along with an unnamed “Paramount/Hasbro Event Film” being the only movies listed for that year. Whatever Hasbro has planned likely won’t see the light of day until 2021.

That being said, it is possible that the unnamed Hasbro/Paramount movie is a reboot of Transformers. This would give the studio some time to handle production and work on a new script. Regardless of the when the reboot arrives, we can hope it will be an improvement over Last Knight which we considered one of the franchise’s weakest entries.

Hasbro’s decision to reboot Transformers isn’t a big surprise. The franchise has been a critical failure and been a fixture at several Razzies. Despite the poor critical reception, the franchise has been a major commercial success pulling in more than $4 billion since the original’s 2007 debut.

Prior to the release of Transformers: Last Knight, longtime director Michael Bay announced that he was stepping away from the franchise so it is unlikely that he will be returning for the reboot. As of right now, it is unclear who will take over, but in 2016, Hasbro brought on three new writers to help manage the expanding Hasbro-Paramount cinematic universe.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon, the Eisner Award-winning Brian K. Vaughan, and Guardians of the Galaxy screenwriter Nicole Perlman will be working on various Hasbro properties such as G.I. Joe and Dungeons & Dragons. It is likely that they’ll also be involved in whatever Hasbro has planned for Transformers though nothing has been confirmed on that front.

While a reboot may be in the works, the Bumblebee spin-off is still expected to release on December 21 of this year.