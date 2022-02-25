  1. Movies & TV

HBO Docs Club podcast will revisit classic documentaries

By

Over the last few decades, HBO has produced several world-class documentaries about a variety of subjects. And the company continues to do so under the HBO Max banner. But now, a new HBO Max podcast called HBO Docs Club is going to revisit some HBO Documentary Films from the past and present with a fresh set of eyes.

HBO Max has announced that Brittany Luse (For Colored Nerds) and Ronald Young Jr. (Solvable) will be the co-hosts of HBO Docs Club. The streaming service also released an official description for the podcast that illustrates what listeners can expect to hear on the show.

“Political scandals, psychological thrillers, family secrets. Big cultural moments and public figures who live forever in our imagination. … HBO Docs Club will pull back the curtain on a different documentary film or series each episode — think DVD bonus features, but with a 2022 podcast twist, and with expert cultural critics as your guides. Get comfy, dim the lights and get ready to learn that sometimes true life is even stranger than fiction.”

Brittany Luse and Ronald Young Jr., the hosts of HBO Docs Club.

The first episode of HBO Docs Club will tackle the multipart 2020 documentary series Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children. That miniseries examined the Atlanta Child Murders from 1979-1981, in which 30 Black children and adults were either killed or went missing without a trace.

Future episodes of the podcast will focus on Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter Gypsy Rose, Elizabeth Carmichael’s auto scam from the 1970s, and the history the famous Apollo theater. HBO Docs Club will also have episodes dedicated to some of the new documentaries that will debut later this year.

HBO Max and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios are producing HBO Docs Club. The podcast will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Castbox, Pocket Casts, RSS, and Stitcher. The first episode will be released on Monday, March 21.

Editors' Recommendations

The 4 biggest problems with the Steam Deck

Steam Deck being held in two hands.

The Michael Bisping Story trailer reveals a champion’s heart

Michael Bisping and son in a UFC ring.

Apple Watch 7 is cheaper today than it was on Black Friday

Apple Watch 7 compared Feat image.

A new Portal spinoff game is coming to Steam Deck

Aperture Desk Job robot giving thumbs up.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $50 off today

Bose - QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Triple Black

This Lenovo Yoga deal will save you $300 on a great 2-in-1

Lenovo Yoga 7i 15.6-inch in tent mode.

How to remove duplicates in Excel

woman working in shared Industrious workspace with laptop.

Jared Leto explains lore of Marvel’s Morbius in new video

Jared Leto in Morbius.

Here’s what a future Apple foldable might look like

Foldable Macbook concept image created by LunaDisplay.

The Facebook Portal TV is $60 off at Best Buy today

acebook Portal TV - Big Screen Smart Video Calling for Group Calls on Your TV - Black

How to alphabetize lists in Microsoft Word

A person using MS Word.

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of February 25

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

iPhone 13 Pro review.