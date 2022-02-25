HBO Docs Club podcast will revisit classic documentaries

Over the last few decades, HBO has produced several world-class documentaries about a variety of subjects. And the company continues to do so under the HBO Max banner. But now, a new HBO Max podcast called HBO Docs Club is going to revisit some HBO Documentary Films from the past and present with a fresh set of eyes.

HBO Max has announced that Brittany Luse (For Colored Nerds) and Ronald Young Jr. (Solvable) will be the co-hosts of HBO Docs Club. The streaming service also released an official description for the podcast that illustrates what listeners can expect to hear on the show.

“Political scandals, psychological thrillers, family secrets. Big cultural moments and public figures who live forever in our imagination. … HBO Docs Club will pull back the curtain on a different documentary film or series each episode — think DVD bonus features, but with a 2022 podcast twist, and with expert cultural critics as your guides. Get comfy, dim the lights and get ready to learn that sometimes true life is even stranger than fiction.”

The first episode of HBO Docs Club will tackle the multipart 2020 documentary series Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children. That miniseries examined the Atlanta Child Murders from 1979-1981, in which 30 Black children and adults were either killed or went missing without a trace.

Future episodes of the podcast will focus on Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter Gypsy Rose, Elizabeth Carmichael’s auto scam from the 1970s, and the history the famous Apollo theater. HBO Docs Club will also have episodes dedicated to some of the new documentaries that will debut later this year.

HBO Max and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios are producing HBO Docs Club. The podcast will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Castbox, Pocket Casts, RSS, and Stitcher. The first episode will be released on Monday, March 21.

