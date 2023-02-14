Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are about to face off. The leading French team hosts the German powerhouse in a rematch of the 2020 European Final. PSG will be looking for redemption from their 0-1 loss in the pair’s last matchup. The match starts at 12 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 14. That’s less than an hour away, so read on to find the fastest and cheapest way to tune in to the PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream (spoiler: there’s a way you can watch for free, legally).

Watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV will have the PSG vs Bayern Munich game today. You’ll need a Sling TV Blue subscription, plus the World Sports add-on package. Sling TV is currently 50% off, so the whole package will cost you only $20 for your first month, plus $7 for the World Sports package. Sling TV is the closest you can come to the pick-and-choose channel packages we’ve been begging cable TV to have for years. This package will give you access to dozens of channels, including several international sports channels such as beIN SPORTS, Willow and Ligue 1.

Watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream on FuboTV

Fubo TV has the entire UEFA Champions League available for one low price. That of course includes the PSG vs Bayern Munich game. FuboTV even has a free trial right now, so you can watch Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Lionel Messi square off without handing over a dime. After your first month, the different FuboTV packages range from $70 to $100 per month. The game will be airing on CBS today, which is part of FuboTV’s standard package.

Watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of all things CBS, and CBS is the home for today’s PSG vs Bayern game. In fact, they have all the EUFA Champions League matches, and next month they’ll have all the March Madness games. They even have a free trial, so you can watch today’s game with no money down. If you end up liking the service, plans start at $5 per month after your free trial ends.

Watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu’s Live TV package includes CBS, the channel that will be hosting the matchup today. If you sign up for Hulu with Live TV, you’ll get today’s game, plus over 85 other live and on-demand channels. You can record an unlimited amount of live games (remember TiVo?), so if you can’t watch today’s game right away, sign up anyway. The with-ads version is available for $70 per month, and includes a Disney+ and ESPN+ subscription.

Watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you already have a subscription to one of the streaming sites we’ve listed, but you’re not sure if the country you’re currently in will support the site, don’t worry. If you have a VPN, you can trick your internet service provider into thinking you’re wherever you want to be. For today’s game, we recommend a combination of NordVPN and FuboTV. Right now NordVPN is only $6 per month after a 63% discount, and it’s top option in our list of the best VPNs. FuboTV is offering a free month trial so you don’t need to put any money on the line while you test it out during today’s game.

