How to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: Date, time, streaming

Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte on a promotional poster
DAZN

Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) is about to fight for the first time since his April KO loss to Gervonta Davis. Garcia is going from a $30 million pay day for the Davis fight to a non-PPV event. He’s intending to build his resume back up in order to get a shot at a title fight. While his opponent, Oscar Duarte Jurado (26-1-1, 21 KOs), doesn’t have a big name like “Tank” Davis, he won’t be a pushover. Duarte has knocked out all 11 opponents he’s fought since his split decision loss to Adrian Estrella in February of 2019. Both fighters have impressive knockout percentages, which could mean we’ll see some fireworks tonight.

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 2. It will be streamed exclusively on DAZN. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte undercard

The co-main event of the night was originally an interim title fight between Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso. Davies’, who lives in London, England, had his visa delayed, so he couldn’t come to the U.S. That fight has been postponed, and Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Joshua Conley has been elevated to the co-main event.

  • Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Ricardo Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Pachino Hill, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Danilo Diez vs. Jose Alvarado, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Sean Garcia vs. Joseph Johnson, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Gael Cabrera vs. Alejandro Dominguez, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Asa Stevens vs. Dominque Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Watch the Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN
DAZN

Garcia vs. Duarte is an exclusive DAZN stream. It’s not a PPV, so you just need a standard DAZN subscription. There are a few different payment methods you can choose from. You can pay monthly for $25 per month, and cancel whenever you want. You can also choose to pay for a full year for $225, or commit to a full year and pay in $20-per-month increments. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial. DAZN is currently the most active subscription service for boxing fans, with some sort of boxing match airing weekly. You’ll see everything from PPV mega-fights to Misfits Boxing’s influencer matches.

Watch the Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

DAZN is available nearly everywhere in the world, but if you’re in one of the few places that doesn’t have it, all you need is a VPN. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a U.S. server, and stream the fight like you’re on American soil. Your computer won’t know the difference. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. It’s currently on sale for the equivalent of $3 per month when you sign up for a basic two-year plan.

