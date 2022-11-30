Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream: watch the game for free

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico kicks off later today in World Cup 2022 and while it seems unlikely for Mexico to qualify for the last 16, we’re still expecting an entertaining game thanks to Saudi Arabia potentially being able to top the table depending on results elsewhere in the group. Whoever you’re backing, you’ll want to know how to watch World Cup 2022 which is where we can help. We’ve looked at how to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream for free and checked out some other great options too.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico in the U.S.

Fox Sports subscribers will be delighted to know that they gain access to all the World Cup matches so if you’ve got a subscription, you’re covered. For everyone else, an excellent choice is to sign up for fuboTV. fuboTV is a streaming service that focuses on live TV and sports so it’s perfectly suited for the World Cup. Right now, you can sign up to a fuboTV free trial and get seven days of access to the service for free, giving you ample opportunity to watch this match and others. While that week’s worth of access means you won’t get to watch the full World Cup, it’s a good entry point if you just want to take in the atmosphere for free.

If you would prefer to watch the full World Cup, sign up for Hulu + Live TV. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services around while costing $70 per month. For the price, you get access to over 75 live TV channels including 12 different sports channels. The plethora of choice continues with Hulu‘s own extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. There’s also access to Disney Plus and ESPN+ included too so you’re not going to run out of things to watch. Hulu + Live TV may not be the cheapest but it’s the ideal cord-cutting solution for the whole family, along with giving you full access to the World Cup.

Alternatively, Sling TV is another great choice for watching Saudi Arabia vs Mexico. Right now, you can sign up to Sling Blue for 50% off for the first month bringing the cost down to just $20. For that $20, you get access to all the remaining World Cup matches including the final on December 18. Sling Blue provides you with access to dozens of other TV channels too, so any time there isn’t a game on, you’ll be able to find something else to watch. It’s an excellent way to enjoy what matters most without spending much.

