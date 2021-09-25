Watch UFC 266 Online: How to live stream the fight tonight

The latest UFC event, UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega, kicks off tonight at 7 PM PDT in Las Vegas. We’re excited to see Ortega’s current shot at the featherweight title, and whether or not Volkanovski will keep it, or lose it. Shevchenko and Murphy are also going head-to-head for the women’s flyweight championship, and Diaz is taking on Lawler in a welterweight bout. If you’re wondering how to watch UFC 266 online and all of those fights via the UFC 266 live stream, you can check it out on ESPN+ which is featured below.

How to watch UFC 266 online in the U.S.

If you’re not already familiar with how it works, all numbered UFC events are pay-per-views, and all UFC PPV shows are available exclusively through ESPN+ — so you’ll need to sign up to watch the UFC 266 live stream. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll also need to purchase the pay-per-view! An ESPN+ subscription currently costs $7 per month, or $70 per year, as of September 2021. Individual UFC pay-per-view tickets will set you back $70, per event.

However, new subscribers can score a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 266 PPV package for $90, which saves you $50 off the combined price. ESPN+ is compatible with virtually all modern streaming devices, including the Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles. You can even watch the fight live in a web browser. So, there are plenty of options, whether you’re at home, or on the go.

Taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the headliner of this Ultimate Fighting Championship event is the world featherweight championship match between Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski. The match was originally scheduled for March, but Volkanovski contracted COVID-19 and the bout was delayed, so it’s been a long time coming. Before all of this, Alexander Volkanovski claimed a split decision win over Max Holloway, successfully defending his title for the first time. This will be his second defensive match, and everyone is on their toes waiting to see who claims the win tonight!

Also happening at UFC 266 is Nick Diaz’s return to the Octagon, who’s been away since 2015. He’s set to face Robbie Lawler in a fan-favorite match-up, which should also be exciting. At the top of the card is the women’s flyweight championship match between Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy. It will certainly be interesting to see what happens tonight, and who claims the victory in each of these fights. It all kicks off around 10 PM ET (7 PM PT), with Ortega and Volkanovski expected to enter the Octagon sometime around midnight ET. You can watch the whole thing, or tune in for the main event when you’re ready. It’s pretty awesome how live streams have changed the experience!

