Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The 2024 MLS season gets underway tonight when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami host Real Salt Lake. With the transformative Messi, new transfer Luis Suarez and a massive collection of talent under the guidance of Tata Martino, Inter Miami is arguably the most anticipated attraction MLS has ever seen.

This season opener is one you aren’t going to want to miss. It kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on MLS Season Pass in the United States.

Watch Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake on MLS Season Pass

Lionel Messi seen on a promo for MLS Season Pass on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

While some matches throughout the year may make their way to regular broadcast TV, this one is only on MLS Season Pass, which–just like last year–will have every single game for every single team throughout the season.

Also like last season, you can only get MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app or website. It costs $15 per month or $99 for the season, and while you don’t need an Apple TV+ to get MLS Season Pass, those prices do drop to $13 per month or $79 for the season if you’re a subscriber.

There’s no free trial for MLS Season Pass, but you do get it for free if you’re a season ticket holder for any team.

Watch Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

MLS Season Pass is, of course, location-restricted to US- and Canada-only, but if you’re outside of the country you can try a VPN, which hides your IP address and allows you to bypass those annoying geo-blocks and stream as if you’re still at home.

NordVPN is our choice, as it’s fast, safe and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, but you can also check out our list of the best VPN deals if you’d like to check out some other options.

