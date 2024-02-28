 Skip to main content
Inter vs Atalanta live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Winners of seven straight league matches and 10 in a row across all competition, sizzling-hot Inter return home to take on Atalanta in Serie A action today. Simone Inzaghi’s club looks unstoppable at the moment, but Atalanta haven’t lost since December and present a very compelling matchup.

If you want to watch the match, it starts today at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. But even with that exclusivity, there are actually still plenty of different ways you can watch a live stream of the match for free.

Is There a Free Inter vs Atalanta Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

The most obvious and simple option for watching a live stream of Inter vs Atalanta is through Paramount+, which has every Serie A game this season in both English and Italian. The “Essential” plan, which is all you need to watch the games, costs $6 per month, but new subscribers (or anyone with a new email and new credit card) can get it for free for seven days before needing to pay anything.

Fortunately, if you’ve already used up your Paramount+ free trial, there are still two other ways to get it, and both come with separate free trials.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial if you aren’t), you can get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. The Paramount+ channel comes with a free seven-day trial, and the only way it differs from the regular Paramount+ option is you’ll watch the match on the Amazon website or Prime Video app instead of the Paramount+ platforms.

Finally, if you sign up for DirecTV Stream, you can include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on. DirecTV Stream comes with a five-day free trial, and you can include whatever channel package and add-ons you want when signing up. Once you’ve started your trial, you can return to the Paramount+ website or app and sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials to watch the match.

How to Watch the Inter vs Atalanta Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Virtual private networks (VPN) provide security and privacy online by hiding your IP address. It’s worth having a VPN for general day-to-day use, but it can also come in handy for streaming, as it allows you to access content from other countries that would normally be location-restricted.

If you need some help picking out a good VPN, you can check out our guide to best VPN services or best VPN deals. If you want a spoiler, it’s NordVPN that tops both of those lists. It’s one of the safest and fastest VPN’s out there, and though it doesn’t offer a prototypical free trial, you can get your money back within 30 days if you’re unsatisfied with the service.

