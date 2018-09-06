Potential James Bond 25 directors include Edgar Wright, Star Trek 4 helmer

Digital Trends
The director’s chair for the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise remains open after the departure of Danny Boyle, but a list of filmmakers who might fill that seat has surfaced.

Multiple reports have found their way online regarding the directors the studio is currently considering to replace Boyle on the project, which he was initially set to direct and co-write with his Trainspotting collaborator John Hodge. The list of filmmakers under consideration is a wide-ranging one, and the decision will likely dictate whether the film is able to keep its November 2019 release date.

In late August, the first set of filmmakers rumored to be contenders included Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead filmmaker Edgar Wright, who has expressed his desire to direct a James Bond movie in the past. An accomplished writer and director, Wright shouldn’t have any trouble sliding into such a dual role, but it remains to be seen whether his meticulous approach to directing would require more time than the current production deadlines allow, and how his comedic tone would translate to the secret agent franchise.

Also under consideration is Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallee, according to Deadline, as well as Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie and White Boy Rick director Yann Demange. Both Mackenzie and Demange were on the earlier list of potential directors before Boyle was attached to the film, but with Demange now booked to direct the Lovecraft Country series for HBO, he might be out of the running. Nevertheless, the studio has reportedly set up a screening of Demange’s upcoming drama White Boy Rick to get a better feel for his work.

A subsequent report from Variety adds two more names to the mix: American Animals director Bart Layton and Star Trek 4 director S.J. Clarkson.

Clarkson was announced as the director of the fourth installment of the rebooted Star Trek movie franchise in April 2018, making her the first female director the sci-fi franchise has had. If she wins the James Bond job, she’ll do the same for the esteemed secret agent movie series.

At the moment, Daniel Craig remains set to reprise the role of James Bond in the 25th installment of the franchise, but the clock is ticking if studios MGM and Eon want to keep the already announced release date for the film and avoid scheduling conflicts with the movie’s in-demand star.

