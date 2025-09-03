It’s been four years since Daniel Craig signed off as James Bond in No Time to Die. The next James Bond movie, informally known as Bond 26, marks a new chapter in the 007 universe. A new actor will replace Craig as the world’s most famous secret agent. Plus, Bond 26 will be the first Bond under Amazon’s creative control.

Because Bond 26 kicks off a new era for 007, it’s been a painfully slow process. Amazon has to get this right the first time, so it sets the franchise up for an exciting future. Here’s everything we know about the next James Bond movie.

Amazon MGM Studios now has creative control over Bond

Ever since Amazon purchased MGM in 2022, it was only a matter of time before it gained full creative control over Bond. In February, Amazon announced it acquired creative control of 007 from Bond’s longtime producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the Bond franchise. The duo has also started a new joint venture to house the intellectual property rights to James Bond.

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,” said Wilson.

It wasn’t cheap for Amazon to gain full creative control. THR reported Amazon paid nearly $1 billion for the creative rights. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Broccoli reportedly did not see eye-to-eye, leading Bezos to overpay for Bond.

Who will play James Bond?

The question of who will play James Bond remains a mystery. However, you can cross off one name in Hollywood: Daniel Craig. After playing Bond for nearly two decades, Craig said goodbye to the character in No Time to Die. In the film’s final moments, Craig’s Bond dies in a missile attack after staying behind to protect Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and their daughter, Mathilde (Lisa-Dorah Sonnet).

Craig’s run playing Bond includes five movies: 2006’s Casino Royale, 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, 2015’s Spectre, and 2021’s No Time to Die.

With Craig out, the search has begun to find the eighth actor to play James Bond. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been the long-rumored choice to play 007. In March 2024, The Sun reported that Taylor-Johnson received a formal offer to play Bond and that he would sign the contract in “the coming days.” However, that report never came to fruition.

While promoting 28 Years Later, Taylor-Johnson told Deadline that he “can’t talk about” his next project, leading many to speculate that Bond could be in his future.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson declined answering a question about what he’s doing next during the #28YearsLater world premiere.



“I can’t talk about it,” he said as he was being escorted away pic.twitter.com/KI2t1DjhaN — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 18, 2025

According to VegasInsider.com, Taylor-Johnson (+239) is still the favorite to play Bond in the eyes of the oddsmakers. Theo James (+537), who recently earned an Emmy nomination for his role in The White Lotus season 2, is next on the list, followed by Harris Dickinson (+567).

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Rose-Marsh read sides from GoldenEye in late June, presumably for the role of 007. Marsh is best known for his roles in Yr Amgueddfa and Chloe.

Bond has been played by a European actor all but once. Australian George Lazenby played Bond once in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. No American has ever played Bond, and Glen Powell believes it should stay that way.

“I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond,” Powell said in a recent interview. “My family and I joke around. I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond. Get an authentic Brit for that job. That’s who belongs in that tuxedo.”

Before ceding control to Amazon, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said the next 007 will be a man in his 30s. Broccoli mentioned that “whiteness is not a given,” referring to Bond’s ethnicity. Aaron Pierre (+589), who broke out in Rebel Ridge, has the fourth-best odds to be the next Bond.

Amazon’s rumored wishlist to play James Bond

According to Variety, Amazon MGM Studios has a wishlist of actors they want to play James Bond. Tom Holland is one of the names at the top of the list. Holland is currently filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While he’s not confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, he will likely appear in the latter.

After his Spider-Man commitments, Holland’s schedule is free. If Amazon is shooting for a late-2027 or 2028 release date, the timing with Holland’s schedule could work.

Jacob Elordi is the second actor on Amazon’s rumored wishlist. The Australian actor is set to play Frankenstein’s monster in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. Elordi will star in two high-profile 2026 projects: Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights and Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars.

Elordi will also wrap up his role on HBO’s Euphoria, which is expected to be released in 2026.

Dickinson is also on the wishlist. Dickinson is set to play John Lennon in Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies, which would keep him occupied for the next year or so. If Amazon is willing to be patient, it could wait for Dickinson to finish his commitments on the Beatles’ movies before starting Bond 26.

The rumored mandate from Amazon is to find an actor under the age of 30 to play Bond for multiple movies. Holland, Elordi, and Dickinson are all under 30. If that mandate is true, Henry Cavill (42), Tom Hardy (47), and Idris Elba (52) are out of contention.

Does Bond 26 have a director?

Yes! Amazon MGM Studios has hired Denis Villeneuve to direct Bond 26. Amazon announced the decision in June.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.

“This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy [Pascal], David [Heyman], and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Villeneuve is currently filming Dune: Part Three, the final movie in his Dune trilogy. Dune 3 is dated for December 18, 2026. Though unconfirmed, Villeneuve will likely go right into Bond 26 after finishing Dune: Part Three.

Does Bond 26 have a writer?

Amazon has tapped Steven Knight to write Bond 26. Knight is known for creating Peaky Blinders, A Thousand Blows, and the upcoming Netflix series, House of Guinness.

Knight received an Academy Award nomination for penning the screenplay to 2004’s Dirty Pretty Things.

Who are Bond 26’s producers?

Amazon MGM went with veteran producers with franchise experience to work on Bond 26. Amy Pascal via Pascal Pictures and David Heyman via HeyDay Films will produce the next Bond movie.

Pascal is best known for producing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies. As a former Sony executive, Pascal oversaw the production of several Bond films, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

Heyman produced every Harry Potter movie, along with the three Fantastic Beasts movies. Heyman has been nominated for producing four Best Picture nominees: Gravity, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Barbie.

Additionally, Tanya Lapointe will serve as an executive producer.

Does the next James Bond movie have a release date?

No. There is no release date or filming start date for Bond 26. Amazon must cast Bond first and foremost. Due to the size and scale of a Bond movie, it will take well over a year to film and edit Bond 26.

The absolute best case for a release date would be in the final quarter of 2027. However, a 2028 release date is much more likely.