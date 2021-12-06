  1. Movies & TV

Jared Leto goes full vampire in vicious new Morbius preview

By

Early next year, Jared Leto is headlining Morbius, the next film in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man adjacent movie universe. And in a new Morbius preview scene, Leto’s character, Dr. Michael Morbius, undergoes a startling transformation into a living vampire. As in the comics, Michael is desperately trying to cure his rare blood disease. Unfortunately, the cure may be far worse than the disease.

In the preview, Michael and his fiancée, Martine Bancroft, are prisoners on a ship and under heavy guard. Martine is also a doctor, but even she couldn’t have foreseen that Michael’s treatment would strip him of his humanity. Michael’s transition from human to vampire looks extremely painful. But he has it easy compared to the guards after he unleashes his fangs and claws. Workman’s comp probably can’t cover those injuries.

What’s the difference between a “living vampire” and a traditional member of the undead? Michael Morbius isn’t vulnerable to the supernatural weaknesses of vampires. So crosses and holy water aren’t going to have much of an impact on him. Unfortunately, Michael’s thirst for blood is all too real, and it may cost him his humanity. To save his own life, Michael will have to come to terms with the idea of drinking blood to survive. And that means taking lives to prolong his own existence.

Adria Arjona co-stars as Martine Bancroft, while former Doctor Who star Matt Smith takes on the role of Loxias Crown. Within the film, Loxias is Michael’s friend and they both share the same blood affliction. However, Loxias is far more willing to cross moral lines in the search for a cure. That’s going to put these friends on a path towards a potentially lethal confrontation, which only one of them can survive.

Jared Leto in Morbius.

Michael’s newfound bloodlust will also draw some very unwelcome attention from the FBI. Tyrese Gibson is co-starring in the film as Simon Stroud, the FBI agent who is leading the hunt to capture Michael. While Simon has no powers of his own, he does have some kind of mechanical weapon arm that may even the odds against this living vampire. Simon’s partner, Alberto Rodriguez will be played by The Daily Show veteran Al Madrigal.

Jared Harris also co-stars in the film as Michael’s mentor, but Sony hasn’t released the name of Harris’ character. Regardless, the most surprising co-star in this film is Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role as Adrian Toomes/Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. The implication of Vulture’s appearance is that Morbius takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it’s unclear how this will tie into Spider-Man: No Way Home or any future Venom movies.

Daniel Espinosa directed Morbius from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. It will hit theaters on January 28, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Space tourist reveals ‘unusual training’ for this week’s mission to ISS

Yusaku Maezawa ahead of his trip to the space station.

Miles Morales returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) trailer

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

New drone owner? Check out this video before you fly

dji mavic 2 pro zoom drone deals best buy summer sale 2020 2018 768x479 c

NASA’s skywatching tips for December include a comet called Leonard

how to photograph perseid meteor shower streak in the night sky

Here’s how and where you can watch the best 4K content

how to watch game of thrones online hbo max streaming service tv 1200x630 c ar1 91

Best elliptical machine deals for December 2021

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

Best treadmill deals for December 2021

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

Best home internet deals for December 2021: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

Best board games 2021: For adults, families, two players, and more

Chinese rover spots weird cube-shaped feature on the far side of the moon

A strange cube-shaped feature spotted on the moon by China's Yutu-2 rover.

Hubble Space Telescope captures a sparkling spiral galaxy

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the spiral galaxy Mrk (Markarian) 1337, which is roughly 120 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Virgo. Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 snapped Mrk 1337 at a wide range of ultraviolet, visible, and infrared wavelengths, producing this richly detailed image. Mrk 1337 is a weakly barred spiral galaxy, which as the name suggests means that the spiral arms radiate from a central bar of gas and stars. Bars occur in roughly half of spiral galaxies, including our own galaxy, the Milky Way.

Closest pair of supermassive black holes is merging into one mega black hole

Just as people at a busy crossroad may accidentally bump into each other, so too can galaxies in the Universe! But in this case, the outcome is more dramatic than a small nudge. When two galaxies clash, they merge into each other, giving birth to a new, bigger one. One example is the NGC 7727 galaxy, shown in this image from ESO’s VLT Survey Telescope (VST) in Chile.