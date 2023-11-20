Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream: watch the NFL for free

Whoever handles the schedule for Monday Night Football is looking like a genius this week, because the top NFL teams from the AFC and NFC are colliding in a rematch from this year’s Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in Kansas City. The Chiefs are only a 2-point favorite on FanDuel. As noted above, Kansas City and Philadelphia last played in February of this year during Super Bowl LVII, with the Chiefs winning a close game by a score of 38-35.

Naturally, the Eagles are looking to avenge that loss in this prime-time match-up. But that’s not the only intrigue. It’s also a brothe-versus-brother match-up for Philadelphia’s Jason Kelce and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, who has been one of the big stories of this NFL season because he’s dating Taylor Swift. This time, there’s more than enough drama regardless of whether Swift shows up for the game or not. If you’re looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Chiefs versus the Eagles. Sling TV is an option for consumers looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you’ll find more information on how to watch the Chiefs take on the Eagles.

Watch the the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream on ABC or ESPN

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on November 20 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. ABC and ESPN will broadcast the game, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman providing commentary. Watch the game on your connected TV, mobile phone, or tablet on ABC.com or the ABC app. It’s also available on ESPN+. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch the Chiefs versus Eagles game with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers will have access to over 85 live and on-demand channels, including CBS, NBC, Fox, USA, and MTV. Hulu with Live TV now offers three bundled plans. At $77/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $82/month, customers gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $90/month, subscribers will get Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is football heaven this fall. The game can be seen on YouTube TV, along with college games on ESPN, Fox, NBC, CBS, and ABC. Additionally, NFL games are available for purchase with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, which is now available through YouTube TV. Subscribers will pay $53/month for the first three months of YouTube TV before the rate increases to $73/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream on FuboTV

With a subscription to FuboTV, football fans can watch the game between Kansas City and Philadelphia. ABC is one of the 175 featured channels. Additional channels include USA, CNN, NBC, Food Network, and TLC. FuboTV’s three plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. The best part is new customers can sign up for a free trial before committing to the monthly fee.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re a football fan, the Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles matchup is one of the most anticipated games of this season. This is a rematch that is not to be missed, and you don’t have to miss a thing even if you’re on an international trip. Because if you have a VPN, nothing stands between you and the teams that you love.

With a VPN, you can enhance your security while using a foreign Wi-Fi connection. Adding more privacy is never a bad thing in this day and age. Plus, a VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a better streaming experience for the game. Our VPN of choice is NordVPN. There is currently no NordVPN free trial, but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee offered to new users.

