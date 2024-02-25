LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Lionel Messi Show travels west on Sunday, as the reigning Ballon d’Or winner and Inter Miami head to Dignity Health Sports Park to take on the LA Galaxy, who are coming off their worst season in franchise history.

As always, Messi and Co. are must-see TV, so you won’t want to miss this one. For those in the US and Canada, the match is about to start (8:30 p.m. ET start time) and will stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Here’s everything you need to know to watch.

Watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass

The amount of ways to watch MLS Season Pass for free has shrunk this season, as T-Mobile no longer offers the streaming service to its customers. You can still get Season Pass for free if you’re a season-ticket holder for any team, but other than that, you’ll need to pay to watch the Galaxy vs Inter Miami.

Still, the streaming service is most definitely worth the price. For $15 per month or $99 for the season (or $13 and $79 if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber), you’ll get every MLS game this season, plus Leagues Cup matches and select MLS Next and MLS Next Pro fixtures. There’s also pre- and post-game shows, as well as the whip-around show “MLS 360” to keep you busy. The ability to watch Messi 30-plus times probably justifies the price by itself, but there’s also so much more soccer you’ll be able to watch.

Once you’ve signed up for Season Pass, you can watch the Galaxy vs Inter Miami–and any other match you want–on the Apple TV app, which is available on your phone, tablet, smart TV or just about any other streaming device. If it’s not compatible with your device, you can also watch on the Apple TV website. The match will be available in English and Spanish.

Watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re out of the country, you can still watch MLS Season Pass with the use of a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your location/IP address and allows you to stream otherwise blocked content as if you’re still at home.

You have lots of choices when selecting a VPN. You take a look at our rankings of the best VPN services (we break down 18 of them), or you check out the best VPN deals in 2024, or you can just skip all of that and go with NordVPN, which is our choice. It’s secure, it doesn’t limit your streaming speed and it will give you your money back within 30 days if you opt to go a different direction.

