Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears live stream: watch the NFL for free

There are five 1-5 teams in the NFL this season, and one team that’s still 0-6 (sorry, Panthers!). Fans of one of the 1-5 teams, the Chicago Bears, can’t be very happy. Perhaps their fortunes can turn around when the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) take on the Chicago Bears (1-5) in Chicago,. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday, October 22 from Soldier Field. Fox will broadcast the game, with Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez providing commentary. The Raiders are a 2-point favorite on FanDuel. Las Vegas and Chicago last played in October 2021, with the Bears winning by a score of 20-9.

If the Bears are going to win another game this season, they may not get a better chance than this. The Raiders’ starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down last week with a back injury and he will not play this week. Instead, the Raiders are fielding backup quarterback Brian Hoyer as the starter. While Hoyer led the Raiders to victory last week, he has a 12-game losing streak as a starter. But considering the way that the Bears have been playing, maybe Hoyer can break that streak on Sunday. If you’re looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Raiders versus the Bears. Sling TV is an option for fans looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you’ll find more information on how to watch the Raiders take on the Bears.

Watch the Raiders vs. Bears live stream on Sling TV

Because of the flexibility and customization provided to customers, Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services. Sling TV allows subscribers to stream the live sports, news, and entertainment they love. No more paying for channels you’ll never use. Sling TV features a channel list loaded with top networks like NFL Network, NBC, ESPN, FS1, FX, Fox, and Disney Channel.

Sling TV offers three packages with different pricing and channel options. The prices and packages are Sling Orange at $40/month, Sling Blue at $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue at $60/month. Raiders versus Bears on Fox is included with Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling TV is currently offering a great deal for new customers: sign up today and get 50% off the first month.

Watch the Raiders vs. Bears live stream from abroad with a VPN

At this point, the Bears’ season is pretty mush lost barring a miracle turnaround. The Raiders still have a chance, if Hoyer can hold down the fort while Garoppolo recovers. If Garoppolo can’t come back this season and Hoyer can’t deliver, then the Raiders are in big trouble. But you’ll have no trouble at all streaming the game, even if you’re traveling outside of the U.S. this weekend, if you have a VPN, which lets watch the NFL live streams from anywhere in the world.

With a VPN, consumers can enhance their security while using a foreign Wi-Fi connection. Adding more privacy is never a bad thing in this day and age. Plus, a VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a better streaming experience for the game. Our VPN of choice is NordVPN. There is currently no NordVPN free trial, but a 30-day money-back guarantee will be offered to new users. Pairing NordVPN with Sling TV is an ideal option for watching the Raiders take on the Bears.

