Lena Headey heads to space in Beacon 23’s first trailer

In genre TV, few have the experience of actress Lena Headey. In addition to her eight seasons on Game of Thrones as Cersei Lannister, Headey also starred as Sarah Connor in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and she lent her voice to Evil-Lyn in Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Now, Headey is heading back to TV next month with Beacon 23, a new original sci-fi series on MGM+. And if the new trailer is any indication, Headey’s new character is a bit morally ambiguous.

Within the series, Headey plays Aster Calyx, a woman who claims that she doesn’t know how she ended up on Beacon 23, one of the lighthouses at the end of the known universe. However, Aster’s story is somewhat dubious since she said that Beacon 23 was always her destination, and she seems to be looking for something at the station.

Halan Kai Nelson (Stephan James) is alarmed by Aster’s arrival, but even more so by her enigmatic behavior. He may be right not to trust her because suddenly his remote outpost is under siege by factions that also want something that has been hidden within.

Halan may not like it, given the circumstances, but Aster may be the only ally he really has on the station. Because whoever wants the secret of Beacon 23 is willing to kill both of them to get it.

Marnie McPhail also stars in the series as Kanadey, with Daniel Malik as Finch, Cyrus Faird as Tech Wrecker, Hannah Melissa Scott as Teenage Aster, Tara Rosling as Randall, and Sydney Ozerov-Meyer as Grisha.

Beacon 23 will premiere on November 12 on MGM+.

