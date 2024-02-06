 Skip to main content
Leverkusen vs Stuttgart live stream: Can you watch for free?

With a spot in the DFB-Pokal semifinals on the line, Bayer Leverkusen take on VfB Stuttgart at BayArena today. The winner of this one will surely be favored to lift the trophy in Berlin in May, as every other team in the Top 12 of the Bundesliga has been eliminated. In fact, if FC Saarbrucken can get past Monchengladbach tomorrow, then the winner of this one will be only team left from the Bundesliga, making this one a massive showdown.

In the United States, the match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will stream live exclusively on ESPN+. That means you can’t watch it completely free, but if you’re a soccer fan, you’ll find that ESPN+ proves to be worth it very quickly.

Watch Leverkusen vs Stuttgart on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

With a subscription to ESPN+, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of Leverkusen vs Stuttgart and tomorrow’s match between FC Saarbrucken and Monchengladbach. It’s also the only place to watch the semifinals in April and the final on May 25.

But that’s just the beginning of what you’ll get with ESPN+. You can also watch every single Bundesliga match for the rest of the season, and even some select German 2. Bundesliga and German 3. Liga matches, as well. It also includes La Liga, Copa del Rey, FA Cup, English Football Championship, Belgian Pro League, Dutch Eredivisie  and international soccer. If you ever tire of soccer (unlikely), there’s dozens of other live sports, the 30-for-30 docs, original shows and written content.

Unfortunately there is no ESPN+ free trial right now, but all of that for $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) is definitely good value.

Watch Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Streaming sites like ESPN+ are geo-restricted to the United States, but a virtual private network (VPN) can often bypass those geo-blocks by hiding your IP address and allowing you to connect to a server that is in the US even if you’re physically abroad somewhere. There are a lot of different VPN’s to choose from, and you can check out our rundown of the best VPN deals available right now, but if you’re looking for a quick recommendation, NordVPN is safe, reliable and has 600-plus servers, which helps with streaming speeds. They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

