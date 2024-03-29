 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like Netflix’s The Wages of Fear remake? Then watch these three action thrillers right now

Blair Marnell
By
The cast of The Wages of Fear.
Netflix

Netflix may rely a lot on original films, but the streamer doesn’t shy away from remaking the classics as well. This week, Netflix is premiering The Wages of Fear, a remake of the 1953 movie based upon the novel by Georges Arnaud.

Julien Leclercq directed the remake, which adds some modern touches to the story about a disparate group of people who have been tasked with transporting nitroglycerine across a perilous path in order to put out an oil fire. If it’s not a suicide mission, then it’s as close as it gets. And if you like Netflix’s new Wages of Fear remake, then you should check out these three action thrillers as well.

Recommended Videos

Sorcerer (1977)

The cast of Sorcerer.
Universal Pictures/Paramount Pictures

The late William Friedkin disagreed with critics’ assertions that Sorcerer was essentially a remake of The Wages of Fear. But the two films share a premise that is almost identical. One of the key differences between them is that Sorcerer takes the time to reveal why Jackie Scanlon (Roy Scheider), Victor Manzon (Bruno Cremer), Nilo (Francisco Rabal), and Kassem (Amidou) are in Columbia and facing dire straits.

Related

Despite strong personal animosity between Nilo and his three companions, they agree to transport dynamite across a treacherous stretch of land in order to help extinguish an oil fire. One wrong move or an errant turn could kill them all at a moment’s notice. And there’s no guarantee that any of the men will return from this journey.

Rent or buy Sorcerer on Prime Video.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

The cast of The Bridge on the River Kwai.
Columbia Pictures

World War II was only 12 years in the past when The Bridge on the River Kwai was released in 1957, on its way to winning Best Picture at the Oscars. The story follows a group of American and British soldiers who have been captured by Japanese forces and enlisted to build a bridge that is vital to the enemy’s war efforts.

British commander Colonel Nicholson (Alec Guinness) initially refuses to work on the bridge before seeing its completion as a point of personal pride. Commander Shears (William Holden) of the U.S. Navy manages to escape the labor camp and offer intelligence to his superiors about the bridge’s construction. But Shears might have withheld that info if he knew that it meant he would be ordered to return and destroy the bridge.

Watch The Bridge on the River Kwai on AMC+.

Three Kings (1999)

Ice Cube, Mark Wahlberg, and George Clooney in Three Kings.
Warner Bros. Pictures

There are plenty of war movies set during times of conflict, but Three Kings upends that formula by taking place in the aftermath of the first Gulf War in Iraq. Following the end of the war, Major Archie Gates (George Clooney), Staff Sergeant Chief Elgin (Ice Cube), and Sergeant First Class Troy Barlow (Mark Wahlberg) are stuck behind in Iraq tying up loose ends when they would all rather go home.

This trio, and Private First Class Conrad Vig (Spike Jonze), soon discover the location of a massive shipment of gold that was stolen from Kuwait prior to the start of the war. The payday is so tempting that they go AWOL in order to steal the gold for themselves. Getting the gold turns out to be the easy part. Escaping with their lives and saving the Iraqi dissidents will be a lot harder.

Rent or buy Three Kings on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Like Netflix’s hit movie Players? Then watch these underrated rom-coms right now
Four people stand and smile in Players.

It's no surprise that during the week of Valentine's Day, one of Netflix's most popular movies is Players, an original 2024 feature that is yet another in a recent string of successful rom-coms coming out in the last few months. Players stars Gina Rodriguez as Mack, a New Yorker who enlists the help of her friends to land a man, Nick (Tom Ellis).

Players doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it hits all the notes of a satisfying rom-com: charming leads, a far-fetched premise, and a satisfying ending. For those who are craving more love stories just like it, here are three rom-coms on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video that share Players' warm-and-fuzzy appeal.
The House Bunny (2008)

Read more
Like Netflix’s hit series One Day? Then watch these three great rom-coms shows right now
A man writes down something for a girl in One Day.

There's nothing quite as satisfying as a soapy, melodramatic romantic comedy. The bad ones are often still supremely watchable, and plenty of rom-coms prove to be much better than just plain bad. If you've been watching One Day on Netflix, you should know that it's far from the only series to steal the rom-com formula that works so well at the movies.

We've selected some other great TV rom-coms that prove as good reminders that love is real, and for all of its many difficulties, falling in love with someone can be pretty great. And, because these are TV shows and not movies, many of these rom-coms allow for more than just a single complication to develop between their central characters.
You're the Worst (2014-2019)
You're the Worst | Official Series Trailer | FX

Read more
Like Netflix’s Alexander: The Making of a God? Watch these 3 historical movies right now
A solider in full armor prepares for battle.

Alexander: The Making of a God depicts the life of the legendary Greek conqueror and his rise to power. Part documentary and part scripted series, Alexander is bound to become one of Netflix's best shows or at least one of the most talked-about, especially as it depicts the titular character as not necessarily straight — something anyone with a bare minimum of historical knowledge will know is true.

Those who enjoy Alexander: The Making of a God might leave the show longing for more Ancient Greece content. My advice to them is to play Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, a game that brings 400 BC Greece to life with stunning detail. However, if they don't want to invest 100-plus hours into the game, they'd do well to check these movies out. With similar tones, themes, and characters, these movies will scratch the itch that Alexander: The Making of a King provokes.
In the Footsteps of Alexander the Great (1998)

Read more