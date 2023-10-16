 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This underrated James Wan horror movie is on Hulu in October. Here’s why you should watch it

Christopher Hinton
By

The season for frights and spooky entertainment is upon us. And there’s no better time to cue up a steady stream of horror films and shows than the month of October. The looming specter of Halloween aside, any reason is a good reason to fit some quality scares into your schedule. Though there are plenty of horror films to choose from, director James Wan’s Malignant should absolutely be on your radar as the film hits Hulu‘s library in October.

Malignant joins a long line of horror films that pique our curiosity and stick like glue to our memory banks thanks in part to bold and evocative single-word titles like Insidious, Sinister, Smile, Terrifier, It, etc. With a master of horror at its helm and eerie cover art to boot, the film should look promising to the average horror fan. Rest assured, Malignant is unreservedly worthy of your attention.

Recommended Videos

James Wan is a modern master of horror

Jigsaw in Saw
Lions Gate Films

When you think of horror cinema, larger-than-life figures synonymous with the genre come to mind such as John Carpenter, Wes Craven, Sam Raimi, Alfred Hitchcock, Tobe Hooper, and others who have have been the visual masterminds behind cinema’s most iconic horror films. James Wan is undoubtedly a modern master of terror with films like Saw, Insidious, Dead Silence, and The Conjuring under his belt. He never overcomplicates the scares unfolding on screen. In fact, Wan has adopted a “less is more” approach that leans on the cultivated anticipation of viewers to buoy the eventual frights that are delivered.

Related

Malignant is an original story straight from the mind of Wan, much like Saw before it. If you consider yourself a fan of Wan’s work, then let that be reason enough to check out Malignant while its streaming on Hulu.

Annabelle Wallis is a terrific Scream Queen

Annabelle Wallis as Madison in Malignant.
Warner Bros. Pictures

“Scream Queen” has become an endearing term typically reserved for the final girl of the most famous horror films. Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley in the Alien film series, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) in Scream, and Michael Myer’s object of obsession in Halloween, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), are all notable Scream Queens in the genre. But Annabelle Wallis’ Madison might be the antithesis of a final girl. In fact, she’s something even better.

Of course, divulging any part of her narrative would spoil the film, but Wallis offers a compelling and authentic performance in her role as the tortured lead. She’s no stranger to horror films, either. She is easily the best part of 2014’s Annabelle — a spinoff film from Wan’s The Conjuring. In other media, fans may even recognize her as Tommy Shelby’s beau, Grace Shelby, in the Peaky Blinders series. As a performer, Wallis is top-notch. So, do yourself a favor and watch the film, even if it’s for nothing more than witnessing the spectacle of a talented actress.

The final act serves up a bizarre and unpredictable twist

Killer stalking victim in malignant
Warner Bros. Pictures

In the early stages of the film, Malignant feels somewhat akin to a haunting or possession narrative driven by a malevolent force. As such, the fear behind the film’s leading lady, Madison (Wallis), is palpable. Clearly, something is wrong and Malignant manages to curate a remarkable sensation of confounding dread. A sinister force is murdering people and Madison becomes entwined with it as a semi-prisoner being granted a front-row seat to each slaying as if she were the actual voyeur skulking in the shadows.

What ultimately happens is the stuff of critical division among viewers. Whether the third act explosion thrills or disappoints, there’s no denying that it is wholly unexpected and completely original. Regardless of your eventual love or disdain for the wild turn of events, seeing it unfold is worth the price of admission all on its own.

Malignant is now streaming on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Hinton
Christopher Hinton
Writer
Chris is a passionate and creative writer whose abiding fondness for cinema, video games, television, novels, and comic books…
3 action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in October
Dwayne Johnson strides toward the camera as Black Adam.

October is a month when you really need to hype yourself up. Not only do you need to mentally prepare for the upcoming holiday season, you also need to get ready for the colder weather to come. Relaxing at home with one of the best action movies on Prime Video can really get you pumped for the challenging and busy months to come.

Here, we have put together 3 action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in October. You might have already seen a few, but they have great re-watch potential. And if you haven’t watched them yet, what are you waiting for? With these flicks streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now, it’s the perfect time to watch them before they’re gone.
Black Adam (2022)
Black Adam – Official Trailer 1

Read more
Beckham is the most popular show on Netflix now. Here’s why you should watch it
David Beckham in Beckham.

Netflix premiered the four-episode documentary series Beckham last week, and as is evident from the title, it's all about David Beckham, one of the most famous players in the history of football (or soccer, as we call it in America). Given Beckham's status as an international sports icon, it should be no surprise that Beckham has landed on top of the list of the 10 most popular shows on Netflix right now.

If you know nothing about sports or don't care about soccer, then you may be asking: "Why I should watch Beckham?" The most obvious answer is that this is both a sports documentary and an examination of what it's like to be such a huge celebrity. Director Fisher Stevens also managed to get hours of interviews with both David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, and they share their personal stories both together and separately. But if you need more convincing, here are three reasons why you should watch Beckham on Netflix.
It's a portrait of a superstar as a young man

Read more
This controversial Al Pacino movie is now streaming on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
Al Pacino in Scarface.

Netflix has gotten off to a strong start in October thanks to new additions to the film library. That includes Scarface, one of the seminal films of the 1980s. Scarface initially joined the list of the 10 most popular movies on Netflix, and it remains one of the most-watched films of the month.

Scarface is technically a remake of the 1932 film with the same name, but it largely goes in its own direction. Al Pacino stars as Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who wills himself to the top of the drug trade in Miami while leaving countless bodies in his wake. He's a quintessential antihero and one of the most memorable characters that Pacino has ever played.

Read more