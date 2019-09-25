Marvel’s Kevin Feige is working on a new Star Wars movie for Disney

Kevin Feige, the superstar producer behind the Marvel cinematic universe, will bring his talents to an upcoming Star Wars movie.

Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, will work with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to develop a “wave” of Star Wars projects, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together,” said Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn.

According to sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Feige already has plans for a “major actor” to join the Star Wars universe in a specific role if his vision for a film — or films — works out.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to conclude the original “Skywalker Saga” of nine films when it’s released on December 20. Feige has overseen a near-flawless run of films as head of the MCU, culminating in Avengers: Endgame becoming the top-grossing film of all time over the summer.

Lucasfilm’s tenure has been rockier, and Star Wars under Disney has had its fair share of troubles. Both Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story had troubled productions.

Rogue One‘s director Gareth Edwards was pushed aside, with writer Tony Giroy essentially in charge for the third act of the film. Solo’s original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired and replaced by Ron Howard in 2017. The movie went on to become the first Star Wars film to lose money at the box office with a gross of $392.9 million.

Disney and Lucasfilm have since put the brakes on its plans for upcoming Star Wars movies, with the biggest projects after The Rise of Skywalker currently set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service, including The Mandalorian and an upcoming series about Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor, who played him in the prequels.

We’ve reached out to Disney and Lucasfilm for more details on Feige’s role in any upcoming Star Wars films, and will update this story if we hear back.

