Oscar Isaac meets a moon god in Moon Knight preview scene

Marvel’s Moon Knight has a lot of surface similarities with DC’s Batman. But it’s unlikely you’ve ever seen a superhero like this. Oscar Isaac is playing the title role and his alter ego, Steven Grant. Unfortunately for Steven, he has no idea that he’s Moon Knight or the mercenary Marc Spector. Steven has a very severe case of dissociative identity disorder, but his various personalities are about to crash into each other.

In the first preview scene from the series, Steven has a haunting encounter with a terrifying monster. What Steven doesn’t know is that he’s on a first-name basis with the creature. This is the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonsu, and he is the deity who transformed Steven into the man that he is today.

Although we don’t hear Khonshu’s voice in the clip, he will be voiced by Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus). And unfortunately for Steven, he’s made himself look like a lunatic to the poor old woman on the elevator with him.

Ethan Hawke co-stars in the series as Arthur Harrow, a charismatic cult leader who has a patron deity of his own. In Arthur’s case, his god is Ammit, the Egyptian “Devourer of the Dead.” May Calamawy co-stars as Layla El-Faouly, a mystery woman who has connections with Steven’s Marc Spector persona. However, she has no idea that Steven suffers from such severe mental problems. The late Gaspard Ulliel will portray Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man.

The first episode of Moon Knight will premiere on Wednesday, March 31 on Disney+.

