5 movies leaving Netflix in February 2025 you have to watch now

By
Marion Cotillard and Leonardo DiCaprio sit on a beach together in Inception.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rom-coms aren’t the only movies on Netflix in February. Action and thrillers are currently dominating the top 10. To Catch a KillerAftermathDon’t Let Go, and Rambo: Last Blood are all in the top eight. If you like romance, Notting HillLa Dolce Vita, and Miss Congeniality are ready to go.

Movies will be heading out the door with the month winding down. Unfortunately, many of these movies will land on other streaming services you do not have. With the little time you have left in February, carve out some time to watch one or all of these five movies leaving Netflix. Our picks include a Nolan thriller, an underrated comedy, and a Cruise sci-fi adventure.

Sea of Love (1989)

Al Pacino stands next to a woman in Sea of Love.
Universal Pictures

Al Pacino has a knack for playing a hardened detective. New York City homicide detective Frank Keller (Al Pacino) spends most of his days glued to a bottle of booze to get over his depression. Frank’s latest case is to investigate a murder where a man was left in a room with a want ad by his side and the song Sea of Love playing in the background.

As more victims die with the same clues left behind, Frank begins placing ads in the paper to lure the killer into a meeting. Frank gets a hit from Helen Cruger (Ellen Barkin), and the two begin a passionate relationship. The romance turns complicated when Frank considers Helen a suspect. Is Frank willing to look past the evidence in the name of love?

Stream Sea of Love on Netflix.

Inception (2010)

Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception.
Warner Bros.

Every day, a new update for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey blows up the internet. This week, Universal released the first look at Matt Damon as Odysseus. Unfortunately for Nolan fans, the Greek epic does not arrive until July 2026. For now, revisit some of Nolan’s best films — case in point, Inception. In a script that could only come from Nolan, Inception introduces the world to dream heists.

Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) and partner Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) specialize in infiltrating people’s subconscious and stealing their ideas. Japanese businessman Saito (Ken Watanabe) wants Cobb to do the impossible: plant an idea into someone’s subconscious. The target is Robert Fischer (Cillian Murphy), and Saito wants Cobb to give him the idea to dissolve his father’s company. If Cobb succeeds, his criminal record will be wiped away. Let the madness begin.

Stream Inception on Netflix.

The Other Guys (2010)

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are comedic gold in The Other Guys, Adam McKay’s criminally underrated buddy cop adventure. Detective Gamble (Ferrell) and Hoitz (Wahlberg) are the overlooked members of the NYPD. Gamble spends most of his days behind a desk. Terry used to be in the field until he shot Derek Jeter. Following the deaths of two superstar cops, Gamble and Hoitz see this as an opportunity to get back in their captain’s good graces.

The duo starts the climb to relevancy by investigating a scaffolding permit violation by British businessman Sir David Ershon (Steve Coogan). What appears to be a minor infraction transforms into a huge scandal that involves wealth, corruption, and fraud. The force wants Gamble and Hoitz as far away from this case as possible. Sorry, NYPD. It’s time for “the other guys” to save the day.

 Stream The Other Guys on Netflix.

Oblivion (2013)

Olga Kurylenko and Tom Cruise in Oblivion.
Universal Pictures

Tom Cruise, thank you for entertaining us. Whether flying planes in Top Gun: Maverick or jumping off cliffs in Mission: Impossible, Cruise always brings his A-game, especially in action movies. One of Cruise’s more underrated offerings is Oblivion, the post-apocalyptic drama by Joseph Kosinski set in 2077. After a nuclear war leaves Earth uninhabitable, most humans now live in a space station set to depart for Saturn’s moon in two weeks.

Jack Harper (Cruise) is a technician sent to Earth to repair combat drones. Jack only has his communications officer, Victoria (Andrea Riseborough), by his side. The duo plans to join the colonists once their work has been completed. When an object falls from the sky, Jack finds a woman (Olga Kurylenko) sleeping inside a pod. This is the same woman Jack has been dreaming about for weeks. Is this a woman from Jack’s past? Jack must figure things out quickly before his sense of reality crashes down.

Stream Oblivion on Netflix.

Love Again (2023)

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in Love Again.
Netflix

Having the music of Celine Dion would have been fine, but Love Again enlisted the services of a Canadian superstar in this romance. Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) is still grieving the death of her fiancé two years prior. To help cope, Mira sends romantic text messages to his phone. What Mira doesn’t know is that another person can read these messages.

Journalist Rob Burns (Sam Heughan) is on the other end of these messages and begins to fall in love with her. Rob plans to find Mira and tell her how he feels but needs help. Enter Celine Dion. When Rob interviews the music icon for a profile, she shares her advice on how to win Mira’s heart. Cue the romantic music.

Stream Love Again on Netflix.

