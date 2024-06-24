5 movies leaving Netflix in June 2024 you have to watch now

June has been a popular month for new movie releases on Netflix. Hit Man, Richard Linklater’s excellent, dark rom-com starring Glen Powell, and Under Paris, a disaster movie featuring a shark attack, have dominated Netflix’s most popular chart. Other originals coming this month include Trigger Warning and A Family Affair.

An influx of new films means several movies must leave the service. Unfortunately, that’s the way it works. There’s still some time before the month ends, so watch these five movies leaving Netflix at the end of June. Our selections include a gory slasher, an iconic comedy, and a cheesy 1980s dance musical.

X (2022)

On July 5, Ti West’s slasher trilogy ends with the third and final installment, MaXXXine. Between now and July 1, revisit the first movie in the series, X, before it leaves Netflix. Texas 1979. A group of aspiring actors and filmmakers plan to make a pornographic film. The crew includes Maxine (Mia Goth), Lorraine (Jenna Ortega), Wayne (Martin Henderson), Bobby-Lynne (Brittany Snow), Jackson (Scott Mescudi), and RJ (Owen Campbell).

The film is shot on a Texas farm that belongs to Howard (Stephen Ure) and Pearl (Goth in a dual role). Once Howard and Pearl discover it’s a porn shoot, they snap and embark on a killing spree, hunting each person one by one. X is a gory throwback to slashers of the 1970s and a film that will satisfy fans looking for the next Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The Holiday (2006)

Who said you couldn’t watch Christmas movies in June? December 25 is only six months away, so it’s the perfect time to get a small taste of the festivities and watch The Holiday, the delightful rom-com from Nancy Meyers. London-based journalist Iris Simpkins (Kate Winslet) still loves her ex-boyfriend. Amanda (Cameron Diaz), a film trailer editor in Los Angeles, breaks up with her unfaithful boyfriend. Both women need some time away from their respective lives.

After conversing on a home swap website, Iris and Amanda switch houses for two weeks during the holidays. The two women view their trips as an escape from their romantic problems. Ironically, both find love. Iris falls for film composer Miles Dumont (Jack Black), and Amanda fancies Iris’ brother, Graham Simpkins (Jude Law).

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Where to begin? National Lampoon’s Animal House is one of the most influential comedies ever. For starters, it catapulted the movie careers of director John Landis, writer Harold Ramis, and star John Belushi to new heights. Animal House also ushered in a genre of movies with lewd jokes, sexual content, and toilet humor. Historical context aside, Animal House is hysterical and an instant classic.

It’s fall 1962 and Faber College freshmen Larry (Tom Hulce) and Kent (Stephen Furst) are interested in pledging a fraternity. After the arrogant Omega Theta Pi House turns them away, the boys pledge to be Delta Tau Chi, the dumbest and rowdiest fraternity on campus. Delta Tau Chi’s members include the hard-drinking Bluto (John Belushi), the smooth-talking Otter (Tim Matheson), and the cynical Boon (Peter Riegert). When the dean (John Vernon) wants to expel their fraternity, the Deltas fight to keep their house alive. That’s easier said than done because Delta House would rather party than behave.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Did someone say violence? Every Quentin Tarantino movie has its fair share of brutality. However, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 is Tarantino’s homage to martial arts films from the 1970s, meaning the viciousness and savagery are turned up to the highest degree. In this revenge thriller, Uma Thurman stars as the Bride, a former assassin in the Deadly Viper squad.

On her wedding day, Bill (David Carradine) and the rest of his Deadly Vipers kill everyone at the wedding except the pregnant Bride, who slips into a coma after a gunshot wound. Four years later, the Bride wakes up in a hospital, devastated to learn her unborn child has died. Hell-bent on vengeance, the Bride escapes the hospital and swears to kill every person responsible, including Bill. Let the payback begin.

Footloose (1984)

Let’s dance! Even if you’ve never seen Footloose, you’ve probably heard of the classic movie where Kevin Bacon lives in a town where you can’t dance. Well, now’s your chance to experience Footloose and its campy performances. Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) moves from Chicago to Bomont, a town without dancing and rock music. Ren’s mission to avoid trouble fails when he falls for the rebellious Ariel Moore (Lori Singer).

Ren tries to inject some energy into the lifeless town, but Ariel’s father, Reverend Shaw Moore (John Lithgow), shuts him down at every turn. Yet, Ren won’t go down quietly as he fights to lift the town’s strict rules on dancing. Embrace the ridiculousness of Footloose and enjoy the infectious songs from Kenny Loggins and Deniece Williams.

