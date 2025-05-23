5 movies leaving Netflix in May 2025 you have to watch now

May belongs to Vince Vaughn and the grandmothers. Nonnas, which premiered on May 9, has become a hit on Netflix and remains in the top 10 most popular movies list. From the kitchen to the football field, Untold: The Fall of Favre is a fascinating look into two notorious scandals involving Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Nonnas and The Fall of Favre will remain on the streamer when the calendar changes from May to June. Unfortunately, these five movies are departing the service. One of them is Batman Begins, the first movie in the spectacular Dark Knight trilogy. Check out the rest of the picks below.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Batman Begins (2005)

In 2025, Christopher Nolan is the top filmmaker in Hollywood concerning power, notoriety, and recognition. 20 years ago, Nolan did not have the same juice he has now. However, Batman Begins is arguably the movie that changed his career. The previous Batman movies treated Bruce Wayne like a comic book character. Nolan crafted a more grounded and nuanced version of the character, starting with a gritty origin story in Batman Begins.

After years of training and traveling globally, Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) returns to Gotham City and becomes Batman, the masked vigilante intent on ridding the city of crime. Batman’s foes include his former mentor, Henri Ducard (Liam Neeson), and Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), two men who believe Gotham isn’t worth saving. After watching Batman Begins, stream The Dark Knight and Batman Begins, which also leave at the end of the month.

Stream Batman Begins on Netflix.

Den of Thieves (2018)

What a comeback year it’s been for Den of Thieves. The cult classic’s popularity led to a sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which premiered in January. Plus, a third movie is now in the works. However, these sequels would not have been possible without the original from 2018. Written and directed by Christian Gudegast, Den of Thieves is a heist film set in Los Angeles that pits the cops against the robbers.

The lines are blurred as neither side is good nor evil. The police are led by Big Nick O’Brien (Gerard Butler), a renegade cop who frequently breaks the law to apprehend the enemy. The outlaws’ leader is Ray Merrimen (Pablo Schreiber), a former Marine and mastermind of a heist crew. Merrimen’s group plans to hit the Federal Reserve Bank, and Big Nick plans to stop it. It’s going to get loud, violent, and chaotic once these two sides battle.

Stream Den of Thieves on Netflix.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

“You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love you.” Jane Austen fans will recognize that iconic line from Joe Wright’s terrific adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. In the English countryside live the five Bennet sisters: Jane (Rosamund Pike), Elizabeth (Kiera Knightley), Mary (Talulah Riley), Kitty (Carey Mulligan), and Lydia (Jena Malone). The girls have been pressured by their father to find a suitable husband, particularly a wealthy one.

The free-spirited Elizabeth has no plans to marry for money and will hold out for love. Could that man be Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen)? Good luck not falling in love with the will-they-won’t-they dilemma between Elizabeth and Darcy.

Stream Pride & Prejudice on Netflix.

GoodFellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese’s greatest movie is about to leave Netflix, which is a crime against humanity. The late Ray Liotta plays Henry Hill, a Brooklyn teenager who advances within the ranks of the Mafia to become one of its top lieutenants. While working for the mafia, Henry becomes closely associated with Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro), an Irish-American gangster, and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci), a fiery criminal.

The trio reaps the rewards of being in the mafia — money, drugs, and power. These items also lead to their demise. The brilliance of Goodfellas is how Scorsese divides the story into two halves. The first half glamorizes the mafia lifestyle, while the second half explores the dark consequences of being a gangster. Describing Goodfellas as a masterpiece does not do it justice.

Stream Goodfellas on Netflix.

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant starring in Two Weeks Notice is equivalent to Captain America and Iron Man joining the Avengers. Bullock and Grant became two of the ’90s biggest names, especially in rom-coms. The stars aligned in Two Weeks Notice, Marc Lawrence’s take on the opposites attract trope. Lawyer Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock) will do whatever it takes to protect the environment. Billionaire George Wade (Hugh Grant) only cares about himself and his money.

Lucy works for George after he promises to save a community center. At first, oil and water are a better mix than Lucy and George. Over time, the duo come to appreciate one another’s company and gain feelings. Even with a predictable ending, Two Weeks Notice will satisfy anyone who loves on-screen chemistry between the leads.

Stream Two Weeks Notice on Netflix.