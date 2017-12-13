‘Mr. Robot’s’ hacktivist agenda has been renewed for a fourth season

Mr. Robot’s third season finale is imminent, but audiences will be going into the climatic season closer knowing it’s not the end, adding to the list of other recent series renewals announced. On Wednesday, December 13, the official Mr. Robot Twitter account put any potential concerns to rest. “We have plenty more battles to fight,” assures the tweet, and confirms that the series “has been renewed for season_4.0.”

We have plenty more battles to fight. #MrRobot has been renewed for season_4.0. pic.twitter.com/ApsEvY6Ofl — Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) December 13, 2017

Furthermore, Mr. Robot showrunner Sam Esmail posted an image on his personal Instagram account showing off the show’s writing team hard at work on season 4 already.

Calm down everyone. #MrRobot season_4.0 writers' room is officially open for business. A post shared by Sam Esmail (@samesmail) on Dec 13, 2017 at 6:59am PST

The series follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a young cybersecurity engineer for a large firm, Allsafe, which provides safety for major corporation’s online data. Alderson is recruited into an underground anarchist hacker group known as “fsociety,” led by the mysterious Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), to aid in bringing down American’s largest corporations, which puts him directly at odds with his employer. Further, Alderson suffers from clinical depression and debilitating social anxiety, which adds a deeper personal conflict to the character. In fact, Alderson’s mental health becomes a central element for the entire series in a surprising way.

Season 3 saw Alderson furthering his mission of bringing about a full-on revolution through hacktivism, working in an uneasy relationship with the mysterious Chinese hacker group, The Dark Army, for better or worse.

Mr. Robot cultivated a massive following and heaps of critical praise over the course of its three seasons. Critics have lauded way the series tackles political and philosophical themes, primarily its criticisms of technology and capitalism. The show has even garnered respect from professional, real-world hackers for its accurate portrayal of cybersecurity. Furthermore, the series has been nominated for and won numerous awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Television Drama in 2016. Slater has received three consecutive Golden Globe nominations for his performances. Equally, Malek’s breakout performance as Alderson has earned him his own award nominations, opening the door to other high-profile roles, including a turn as one of history’s most iconic musicians, Freddy Mercury of Queen, in the upcoming biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, slated for release in 2018.

Mr. Robot season 4 will air sometime in 2018 on the USA Network.