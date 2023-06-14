Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Relationships will be tested in Temptation Island season 5, as the series returns for the summer on Wednesday, June 14. The dating show puts four couples in a house in Kona, Hawaii, along with 15 single men and women. What could go wrong? These couples are at a fork in the road in their respective relationships. Do they stay together, or will they succumb to the temptation of the island and find a new partner?

Mark L. Walberg returns to host Temptation Island, which is now entering its fifth season since the revamped version of the show debuted in 2019. Temptation Island originally ran on Fox for three seasons from 2001-2003. However, the new version of the show now airs on USA Network. Find out more information on when and where to watch Temptation Island season 5 below.

Where to watch the Temptation Island season 5 live stream on USA

The Temptation Island season 5 premiere will air on USA Network at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, June 14. New episodes will be released every Wednesday during the summer. Episodes can also be seen on USANetwork.com and through the USA Network app. Sign in with your cable provider for access.

Watch Temptation Island season 5 on Peacock

If you missed Temptation Island on Wednesday night, stream new episodes the next day on Peacock. Subscribers can watch the first four seasons of Temptation Island on Peacock now. If reality TV is your genre of choice, Peacock is also the home to Love Island USA, Vanderpump Rules, and the Real Housewives franchise.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock offers two paid subscriptions: Premium and Premium Plus. Peacock Premium ($5 monthly/$50 annually) offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads and allows users to access new films and live events. Premium Plus ($10 monthly / $100 annually) Premium Plus is ad-free and includes everything from Premium.

Watch the Temptation Island season 5 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The USA Network is one of the 85-plus channels available to stream on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include ESPN, AMC, FOX, TBS, and TNT. By purchasing Hulu with Live TV, subscribers will receive ESPN+ and Disney+. The $70 monthly plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 monthly plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Temptation Island season 5 live stream on Sling TV

Temptation Island fans who subscribe to Sling TV will not miss an episode because of USA Network’s accessibility to the service. Subscribers can choose between the Orange, Blue, or Orange + Blue packages, which range from $40 to $60. Channels featured on Sling TV include Food Network, HGTV, CNN, TNT, and Vice. New subscribers will earn a 50% discount for their first month.

Watch the Temptation Island season 5 live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV subscribers will not miss out on new episodes of Temptation Island since USA Network is one of the 100 channels on the service. Other channels include CNBC, Disney, ESPN, IFC, and PBS. YouTube TV costs $73 per month. However, a limited-time offer of $65 per month for the first three months is available to new subscribers.

Watch the Temptation Island season 5 live stream on Fubo TV USA Network is one of the over 220 live channels on Fubo TV. Other featured channels on Fubo TV include SYFY, FX, ESPN, Freeform, and NBC. Subscribers can choose from four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Subscribers can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch Temptation Island season 5 live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching Temptation Island on USA Network while abroad may be a problem because of regional broadcast restrictions. The solution is to download a virtual private network, or VPN. The VPN will bypass regional broadcasting restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services from anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience by routing your connection through a U.S.-based server. Nord VPN offers a 30-day guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

