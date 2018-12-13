Digital Trends
Netflix is testing an instant scene-replay feature, but would you use it?

Trevor Mogg
Imagine you’re watching the latest Netflix hit and, after a particularly noteworthy scene — whether it’s intense, hilarious, crazy, or just plain raunchy — a message pops up to ask if you want to replay it.

Well, this is exactly what’s happening to select Netflix subscribers in a trial that could see the feature rolled out to everyone.

Appearing as a pop-up at the end of particular scenes in a small number of Netflix originals and licensed content, the streaming site has been offering viewers the chance to replay a scene with a single click of a button or tap on the screen. While it’s of course already possible to skip back in 10-second chunks — or by using the slider — it can be tricky finding the precise spot you’re after. This feature, however, lets you skip back to the very beginning of the scene that you just watched.

Netflix confirmed to the LA Times that it is indeed running a trial for the replay service.

“We’re trying out a feature which gives Netflix members the ability to rewatch favorite scenes and memorable moments with the click of a button,” the company said. “Right now we’re just looking to learn from it and may or may not roll it out more broadly in the future.”

Netflix declined to say what kind of feedback it’s been receiving, but comments on Reddit suggest it’s not going down too well with subscribers who’ve had the chance to use it.

One said that the interruptions “messed up my immersion” in the movie, while another described the feature as “irritating,” adding that it “devalues the content.”

Someone else commented that it was “extremely distracting” and demanded an option to be able to turn it off. Indeed, if Netflix does ever roll it out, we assume it’ll add a button for disabling the feature.

Many movie fans will no doubt sympathize with the comments above. A pop-up at the end of an important scene clearly has the potential to interrupt the flow of a story and break concentration, forcing the viewer to ask themselves, “So, do I want to watch that again?” instead of just sticking with it and continuing onto the next scene.

So who could it work for? Maybe film buffs and movie students who are on a second or third viewing of a flick that they want to dissect and analyze. And definitely for anyone who needs to rush to the bathroom during a key part of a movie.

