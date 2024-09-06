 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (September 6-8)

By
An explosion occurs behind a man in First Man.
Universal Pictures

Labor Day weekend is over, and many of us have the post-holiday blues. Some will cure it by seeing Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1988 comedy hit starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. Others will chose to stay home and see what’s on streaming.

If you fall into the latter camp and have an active Netflix subscription, then this list is for you. The following three films offer a variety of quality entertainment to suit any mood you’re in. The only downside is that watching any of these movies will make you want watch more just like them, and who has the time for that?

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

First Man (2018)

An astronaut puts on his helmet in First Man.
Universal Pictures

There are underrated movies, and then there are criminally underrated movies, and First Man belongs in the latter category. A prime Oscar contender in late 2018, its subsequent mediocre box office, combined with a lack of universal praise, sunk its chances to be recognized in major categories like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. Only six years later, First Man is now considered to be a film unjustly ignored and worthy of reconsideration.

The movie tells the true story of astronaut Neil Armstrong’s (Ryan Gosling) trip to the moon in 1969, including the grueling training required to take the trip and the physical and psychological effects it had long after he came back to Earth. The Crown‘s Clare Foy is terrific as Armstrong’s first wife Janet, and the film is rounded out by some the best character actors working today, including Ciarán Hinds, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Shea Whigham, and more. The film’s realistic visual effects won it an Oscar, but really, this film should’ve given Gosling his long overdue statuette.

First Man is streaming on Netflix.

Legends of the Fall (1994)

A woman shoots a gun with 3 men in Legends of the Fall.
TriStar

As a big movie epic, Legends of the Fall fails spectacularly. The film, which tells the sweeping story of three brothers as they all fall in love with the same woman before, during, and after World War I, just doesn’t have the depth or movie magic that other similar pictures like Doctor Zhivago have. So why on earth am I recommending it? Because as pure melodrama, it works quite well, and it’s never not interesting to look at.

That’s due in part to its actors, which include Brad Pitt (Wolfs) in his mid-90s prime, as well as a scenery-chewing Anthony Hopkins, a resolute and grim Aidan Quinn, and a weepy, perpetually melancholy Julia Ormond. It also helps that the cinematography is by John Toll, who won an Oscar for his work in capturing a Depression-era America and it’s golden heartland full of sunlit fields and stormy skies. If you like hearts being broken, many people dying, and Pitt with long, flowing blond hair, then Legends of the Fall is for you.

Legends of the Fall is streaming on Netflix.

The Mustang (2019)

A man rides a horse in The Mustang.
Focus Features

While 2019 was a stellar year for movies, one great movie got lost in the shuffle: The Mustang. A meditation on rehabilitation and redemption, the film takes place in a remote Nevada prison. There, Roman Coleman (a terrific Matthias Schoenaerts) is serving a time for a violent assault he committed 12 years earlier. Still haunted by his crime, Roman rebuffs his pregnant teenage daughter’s attempts to see him and isolates himself from his fellow inmates.

In an attempt to try to get reintegrate him back into society, he’s placed in a rehab program where select prisoners are tasked with training wild horses so they can be auctioned off to ranch owners. He’s paired with the surly mustang Marquis, and soon, man and animal forge a bond that could save them both. It sounds sentimental, but The Mustang never resorts to simple clichés in telling its enormously affecting story. The ending is bittersweet, but also inevitable; it honors what Roman has gone through with Marquis, but recognizes all the sins he’s still holding himself accountable for.

The Mustang is streaming on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in September
Simon Pegg driving a car with an alien beside him, both looking to the side and screaming in a scene from the movie Paul.

Those who love the sci-fi genre appreciate some of the more obscure titles as well as popular films of that ilk. There are low-budget classics as well as modern films with incredible special effects. If you’re into sci-fi, you probably appreciate how diverse the genre can be.

If you’re looking for a new movie to watch this month, we have some recommendations. These are three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in September. One or two you may have seen before but are worth watching again.
Paul (2011)
NEW Official PAUL Trailer

Read more
This spooky series is one of Netflix’s most popular shows right now. Is it worth watching?
Jack Huston and Alexandra Daddario in Mayfair Witches.

Last month, the floodgates of AMC opened thanks to a deal with Netflix. For the next 11 months, shows that would have ordinarily been exclusive to AMC+ will be streaming on Netflix, including all of the spinoffs for The Walking Dead. And yet the three AMC programs that are still among the 10 most popular shows on Netflix aren't from that franchise. Instead, Mayfair Witches, A Discovery of Witches, and Dark Winds are the shows breaking out on their new streaming platform.

Despite having similar subject matter, Mayfair Witches and A Discovery of Witches couldn't be more different. The former was created by Anne Rice, and it dives into places that the latter never dared to tread. There's clearly an audience for both of these shows, but for now, we're sharing the four reasons why Mayfair Witches should be your next binge on Netflix.
Alexandra Daddario finally has her own showcase

Read more
Like the Netflix hit series The Accident? Then watch these 3 shows right now
The cast of The Accident.

Thanks in part to the fact that Netflix has grown almost as much as it can in the United States, the streaming service has become much more international in recent years. Now, along with all the great shows produced in the U.S. that are available on the service, Netflix has also introduced several international series that have become popular across the globe.

One of those shows, The Accident, is a Spanish-language series that tells the story of a horrific accident and the way its aftershocks ripple out across three different families. If you watched that show and are hungry for something similar, we've pulled together a list of three shows that might just fit the bill.
Mare of Easttown (2021)
Mare of Easttown: Official Trailer | HBO

Read more