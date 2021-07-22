It’s been a long time since we’ve seen new footage from Dune, the highly-anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel series. And unlike other Hollywood science fiction epics, the mythology of Dune isn’t well-known outside of readers, or viewers who saw the previous theatrical film starring Twin Peaks‘ Kyle MacLaughlin and Virginia Madsen in 1984 and SYFY’s TV miniseries two decades ago. That’s why the newly-released trailer serves as a primer for newcomers to Dune.

Zendaya’s character, Chani, narrates the new Dune trailer and explains the significance of her homeworld. While the residents of that planet call it Dune, it’s called Arrakis by the empire that controls most of the universe. And Arrakis may be the most valuable world in all of existence because it can produce Spice, a drug that makes it possible for humans to survive space travel. And as they say in the empire, “the Spice must flow.” Because if the supply was ever stopped, the interstellar empire would collapse.

However, Arrakis is the only home that Chani and her people have, which is why they are fighting to regain their freedom. Her war will soon envelop Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as well. Although Paul’s father, Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), is the steward of Arrakis, powerful forces have aligned to destroy House Atreides once and for all.

Soon, Paul will be stripped of the power and privilege that he’s known his entire life. But in their place, Paul will find a new purpose and a reason to fight by Chani’s side in defense of the planet. And the battle to control the interstellar empire will begin on Arrakis.

Arrival director Denis Villeneuve helmed Dune, which is planned as a two-part film. In addition to Chalamet, Zendaya, and Isaac, the movie features a powerhouse lineup of performers including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, and Stellan Skarsgard.

Dune will hit theaters and HBO Max on October 22. Additionally, HBO Max is planning a spinoff prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood. After a long period of inactivity, Variety is reporting that Diane Ademu-John has been hired to be the new showrunner on the series. Villeneuve will direct the pilot episode.

