New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders live stream: watch the NFL for free

Blair Marnell
By

New England coach Bill Belichick will try to turn the season around on Sunday, as his new New England Patriots (1-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT on October 15 from Allegiant Stadium. CBS will broadcast the game, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo providing commentary. The Raiders are a 2-point favorite on FanDuel. New England and Las Vegas last played in December 2022, with the Raiders winning by a score of 30-24.

Absolutely no one is picking the Patriots to win the game, as the team has yet to find its footing in the post-Tom Brady era. Meanwhile, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has the Raiders believing they can be contenders this year despite being under .500, so we can expect some exciting plays when he’s on the field. If you are looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast Patriots versus Raiders. Sling TV is an option for consumers looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you’ll find more information on how to watch the Patriots take on the Raiders.

Watch the Patriots vs. Raiders live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Because of the flexibility and customization provided to customers, Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services. Sling TV allows subscribers to stream the live sports, news, and entertainment they love. No more paying for channels you’ll never use. Sling TV features a loaded channel list with top networks like NFL Network, NBC, ESPN, FS1, FX, Fox, and Disney Channel.

Sling TV offers three packages with different pricing and channel options. The prices and packages are Sling Orange at $40/month, Sling Blue at $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue at $60/month. Patriots versus Raiders on CBS is included with Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. Now, Sling TV is offering a great deal for new customers: sign up today and earn 50% off the first month.

Watch the Patriots vs. Raiders live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

You don’t have to be in Las Vegas or New England to see this contest between the Raiders and the Patriots. In fact, you don’t even have to be in this country. If you’re on the road during an international trip, you can still catch the game using a VPN.

With a VPN, consumers will enhance their security while using a foreign Wi-Fi connection. Adding more privacy is never a bad thing in this day and age. Plus, a VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a better streaming experience for the game. Our VPN of choice is NordVPN. Even without a NordVPN free trial, a 30-day money-back guarantee will be offered to new users. Pairing NordVPN with Sling TV is an ideal option for watching the Patriots take on the Raiders.

