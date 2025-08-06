What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in August 2025

Eddie Murphy is back on Amazon Prime Video with a new action movie, The Pickup. Murphy and Pete Davidson play armored-truck drivers ambushed by a criminal mastermind (Keke Palmer). Now, this unlikely duo must work together to stay alive in Tim Story’s heist adventure that channels the spirit of 48 Hrs.

Other highlights in August include The Map That Leads to You, a romantic drama starring Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa; Butterfly, an espionage thriller with Daniel Dae Kim; and The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, a prequel origin story for Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards.

Ahead, check out the entire list of what’s coming to Prime Video in August. Our picks are in bold.

New on Amazon Prime Video in August 2025

August 1

30 Rock seasons 1–7

A Guy Thing

Big Fat Liar

Blow Out

Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues

Cape Fear

Conan the Barbarian

Conan the Destroyer

Death Becomes Her

Death Race

Death Race (Unrated)

Duck, You Sucker! A Fistful of Dynamite

Hazlo como hombre

Hercules

Howard the Duck

King Solomon’s Mines

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Lone Survivor

Love Actually

Maid in Manhattan

Mermaids

Miami Vice

Mr. Mom

Navy SEALS

Only the Brave

Out of Time

Over the Top

Overboard

Pulp Fiction

Raging Bull

Ranchlands Season 1

Red Dragon

Sixteen Candles

Sleepover

Something New

Stigmata

The Alamo

The Battle of Britain

The Return of the Living Dead

The Strangers

Transformers

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Uptown Girls

Walking Tall

Walking Tall: The Payback

Wrath of Man

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

August 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

August 6

My Dead Boyfriend

The Pickup

August 7

Taurasi

August 11

Father Stu

August 13

Butterfly season 1

Run the Tide

Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2

August 15

Betty la Fea: La Historia Continúa season 2

The Siege at Thorn High

Abandoned: The Woman in the Decaying House

August 16

Creed

August 18

Homefront

August 20

Pocket Listing

The Map That Leads to You

August 21

Thursday Night Football

August 22

The Intern

Wolf Man

007: Road to a Million season 2

August 25

Upload Season 4

August 27

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1

August 29

Last Breath

Enemigo

August 30

Hannibal seasons 1–3

New episodes

Countdown

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Live sports

New York Yankees

7:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 12: Minnesota Twins

7:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 22: Boston Red Sox

NWSL

8 p.m. ET on Friday, August 1: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC

10 p.m. ET on Friday, August 8: Utah Royals vs. KC Current

8 p.m. ET on Friday, August 15: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

8 p.m. ET on Friday, August 22: Chicago Stars FC vs. NC Courage

8 p.m. ET on Friday, August 29: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC

ONE Fight Night

9 p.m. ET on Friday, August 1: Regian Eersel vs. George Jarvis (Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok)

Thursday Night Football

7 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 21: New England Patriots at New York Giants

WNBA

8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 7: Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky

10 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 7: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

7 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 21: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty

10 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 21: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

7 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 28: Washington Mystics at New York Liberty

10 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 28: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

