What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in August 2025

Eddie Murphy is back on Amazon Prime Video with a new action movie, The Pickup. Murphy and Pete Davidson play armored-truck drivers ambushed by a criminal mastermind (Keke Palmer). Now, this unlikely duo must work together to stay alive in Tim Story’s heist adventure that channels the spirit of 48 Hrs.
Other highlights in August include The Map That Leads to You, a romantic drama starring Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa; Butterfly, an espionage thriller with Daniel Dae Kim; and The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, a prequel origin story for Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards.
Ahead, check out the entire list of what’s coming to Prime Video in August. Our picks are in bold.
If you need more recommendations, read our guides on the best movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the best TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
If Amazon isn’t your only go-to streaming service, we also have helpful articles on the best new movies to stream this week and the best new shows to stream this week.
Need more suggestions?
New on Amazon Prime Video in August 2025
August 1
- 30 Rock seasons 1–7
- A Guy Thing
- Big Fat Liar
- Blow Out
- Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues
- Cape Fear
- Conan the Barbarian
- Conan the Destroyer
- Death Becomes Her
- Death Race
- Death Race (Unrated)
- Duck, You Sucker! A Fistful of Dynamite
- Hazlo como hombre
- Hercules
- Howard the Duck
- King Solomon’s Mines
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Lone Survivor
- Love Actually
- Maid in Manhattan
- Mermaids
- Miami Vice
- Mr. Mom
- Navy SEALS
- Only the Brave
- Out of Time
- Over the Top
- Overboard
- Pulp Fiction
- Raging Bull
- Ranchlands Season 1
- Red Dragon
- Sixteen Candles
- Sleepover
- Something New
- Stigmata
- The Alamo
- The Battle of Britain
- The Return of the Living Dead
- The Strangers
- Transformers
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Uptown Girls
- Walking Tall
- Walking Tall: The Payback
- Wrath of Man
- Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
August 2
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
August 6
- My Dead Boyfriend
- The Pickup
August 7
- Taurasi
August 11
- Father Stu
- August 13
- Butterfly season 1
- Run the Tide
- Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2
August 15
- Betty la Fea: La Historia Continúa season 2
- The Siege at Thorn High
- Abandoned: The Woman in the Decaying House
August 16
- Creed
August 18
- Homefront
August 20
- Pocket Listing
- The Map That Leads to You
August 21
- Thursday Night Football
August 22
- The Intern
- Wolf Man
- 007: Road to a Million season 2
August 25
- Upload Season 4
August 27
- The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1
August 29
- Last Breath
- Enemigo
August 30
- Hannibal seasons 1–3
New episodes
- Countdown
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
Live sports
New York Yankees
- 7:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 12: Minnesota Twins
- 7:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 22: Boston Red Sox
NWSL
- 8 p.m. ET on Friday, August 1: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC
- 10 p.m. ET on Friday, August 8: Utah Royals vs. KC Current
- 8 p.m. ET on Friday, August 15: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC
- 8 p.m. ET on Friday, August 22: Chicago Stars FC vs. NC Courage
- 8 p.m. ET on Friday, August 29: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC
ONE Fight Night
- 9 p.m. ET on Friday, August 1: Regian Eersel vs. George Jarvis (Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok)
Thursday Night Football
- 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 21: New England Patriots at New York Giants
WNBA
- 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 7: Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky
- 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 7: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury
- 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 21: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty
- 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 21: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
- 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 28: Washington Mystics at New York Liberty
- 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 28: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury
Music
- August 1-3: KCON LA 2025
- August 8-10: Outside Lands