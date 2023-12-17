NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for December 17

Things are starting to get interesting in the NFL. With only four weeks left in the regular season, 30 of 32 teams are still mathematically alive for the postseason. The San Francisco 49ers are the only team that has clinched a playoff berth, which means six spots are left in the NFC. Meanwhile, all seven seeds in the AFC are still up for grabs.

There are 11 games scheduled for Sunday, December 17. Week 15 also includes a special tripleheader on Saturday featuring Vikings versus Bengals, Steelers versus Colts, and Broncos versus Lions. Fans can watch every game with NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket is now being offered for a special price of $80. Below, check out the NFL Week 15 schedule, channels, and live-stream information.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

By the end of the season, one team has to win the NFC South. Which team will win the division is up for debate, considering three teams are tied for first place at 6-7. The Falcons (6-7) are one of the three teams in contention for the division crown. Some weeks, Atlanta looks like a playoff team. Other weeks, the Falcons underperform and lose winnable games. If the Falcons lose to the Panthers (1-12) on Sunday, they do not deserve to play in January.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

After a rocky start, the Bears (5-8) have won three of four games and are one game back of the final playoff spot. Trading for defensive end Montez Sweat had paid off, as Chicago boasts a top 6 defense since Week 9. Speaking of defense, the Browns (8-5) continue to stifle opposing offenses thanks to an MVP-caliber season from Myles Garrett. Imagine saying Joe Flacco would be the quarterback for a playoff team before the season began.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

What is up with the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)? Between dropped passes and arguments with officials, the Chiefs do not look like the team that won the Super Bowl a season ago. Luckily for Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the NFL, and the Chiefs can turn things around because of his talent. However, if the Chiefs take the Patriots (3-10) lightly, they are in for a long day.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Baker Mayfield will not go down without a fight. The Buccaneers (6-7) quarterback threw a touchdown pass with under one minute left to defeat the Falcons on Sunday. If the season ended today, Tampa Bay would be in the playoffs as NFC South champions. On the other side of the sideline stand the Green Bay Packers (6-7), who are coming off a disappointing loss to the New York Giants. The Packers still control their destiny and can hold onto their playoff spot with a win.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Now that’s the Zach Wilson the Jets drafted. The former No. 2 overall pick played arguably his best game as a pro in Week 14, throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-6 win over the Texans. Can Wilson make it two good games in a row when the Jets travel to Miami to play the Dolphins (9-4)? Miami is coming off a brutal loss on Monday Night Football, so expect the Dolphins to come out firing from the opening whistle.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream

Tommy DeVito, NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He went 17 of 21 for 158 and had 71 yards rushing. Most importantly, he led a game-winning drive vs. Packers in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/WxhlZXjfmm — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 13, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

If Tommy “Cutlets” DeVito ran for governor of New Jersey, he would win in a landslide. That’s how popular DeVito is right now in Tristate. The local legend led the Giants (5-8) to a victory over the Packers on Monday Night Football. More importantly, New York is one game behind the seventh seed in the NFC. DeVito will look to continue his magical run in New Orleans as the Giants clash with the Saints (6-7) in the Superdome.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

From @GMFB: #Texans QB CJ Stroud (concussion) didn’t practice, #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) is day-to-day, and #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson will play on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/s5MAb9rNju — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Will C.J. Stroud play for the Texans (7-6) in Week 15? The rookie quarterback suffered a concussion on Sunday and remains in the league’s protocol. If Stroud can’t play, Davis Mills will start at quarterback. The Texans travel to Tennessee to play the Titans (5-8), who defeated the Dolphins 28-27 in a historic upset victory. The Titans overcame a 14-point lead in the game’s final three minutes to win.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

When healthy, the 49ers (10-3) can beat any team in the NFL. San Francisco is the only team in the NFL that has clinched a playoff berth. The 49ers now have their sights set on the number-one overall seed. If San Francisco goes 4-0 over the next four weeks, they will be the one seed in the NFC playoffs. The first step toward the top seed begins in Arizona against the Cardinals (3-10).

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

Time to take command. pic.twitter.com/jY0uuAFH4g — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2023

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Though mathematically alive for the postseason, the Commanders (4-9) don’t have the talent or coaching to make the playoffs. Washington should start thinking about finding the right head coach in the offseason. However, the Commanders still have to suit up and play, and they travel to Los Angeles in Week 15 to play the Rams (6-7). Even in an overtime loss to the Ravens, the Rams played extremely hard and will be a tough matchup for their final four opponents.

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Since the Week 5 loss to the 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) have been playing some of the best football in the NFL. With an MVP season from Dak Prescott and championship-level defense, this could be the year Dallas makes the NFC Championship for the first time in nearly three decades. However, the Buffalo Bills (7-6) have turned things around. Don’t be confused by their record. Josh Allen and the Bills have the talent to reach the Super Bowl. Don’t be surprised if Buffalo beats Dallas.

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) are in a great spot in the AFC. With losses in Week 14 by the Dolphins, Jaguars, and Chiefs, the Ravens now sit atop the AFC as the only team with three losses. The roadmap to the one seed is simple. If Baltimore wins the next four games, they will receive the top seed and a first-round bye. It won’t be easy, as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) have the offensive firepower to defeat the Ravens.

