NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for December 3

Heading into Week 13, the two best teams in the NFC are the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-3). The 49ers and Eagles met in last year’s NFC Championship Game in a highly-anticipated showdown. However, the Eagles knocked San Francisco quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson out of the game, resulting in a 31-7 blowout victory in favor of Philadelphia. With Purdy back under center, Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and 49ers should be much closer.

There are 11 NFL games scheduled for Sunday, December 3. Many teams are jockeying for playoff positions and need to win to move up in the standings. Remember that every game is available to watch on NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. NFL Sunday Ticket only costs half the price for the rest of the season. Explore the NFL Week 13 schedule, channels, and live stream information below.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Chargers (4-7) and Patriots (2-9) have to be near the top of the list of most disappointing teams in 2023. Los Angeles has the star quarterback in Justin Herbert. Unfortunately, they don’t have the right coach to lead the team. While New England has the right coach in Bill Belichick, they don’t have the franchise quarterback. Former first-round pick Mac Jones has been benched, and Bailey Zappe will likely start.

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Lions (8-3) extended their Thanksgiving losing streak to seven as they lost to their rivals, the Green Bay Packers, by a score of 29-22. There’s no need to panic in Detroit, but a loss to the Saints (5-6) would be a bad sign for the future. New Orleans is one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL. Yet, they’re tied with the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream

Jets-Falcons total is 34 points – 2nd lowest total this NFL season. In the past two seasons, the UNDER is 4-0 in games with totals or 35 or fewer points per @Bet_Labs. pic.twitter.com/qisO6goGQX — John Ewing (@johnewing) November 29, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The NFC South carousel took another turn last week when the Falcons (5-6) defeated the Saints 24-15. The Falcons are tied with the Saints at the top of the division, but if the season ended today, Atlanta would advance via tiebreaker. The Falcons head to MetLife on Sunday to play the Jets (4-7). Aaron Rodgers returned to practice this week and wants to play again this season. Maybe that’s the motivation the Jets need to turn things around.

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Before Week 12, the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada after his offense failed to outgain their opponent yet again. In their first game without Canada, the Steelers accumulated 421 yards and outgained the Bengals by nearly 200 yards in a 16-10 win. Let’s see if Pittsburgh’s offense can do it two weeks in a row when they face the Arizona Cardinals (2-10).

Indianapolis Colts at Tennesse Titans start time, channel, and live stream

Are the Colts playoff bound?🧐 pic.twitter.com/tImLztsTBh — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 30, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Do you know that the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) hold the seventh and final playoff spot? Hats off to head coach Shane Steichen in his first season at the helm in Indianapolis. The Colts lost star quarterback Anthony Richardson, and yet, Gardner Minshew has kept the ship afloat all season. However, the injury to running back Jonathan Taylor is a tough blow. The Colts head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans (4-7) in an AFC South rivalry game.

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Dolphins (8-3) are in a good spot heading into Week 13. Miami is two games ahead of the Buffalo Bills in the win column, and their next three games are against teams with losing records. Miami heads north to play the Commanders (4-8), who are coming off an embarrassing 45-10 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Washington’s Ron Rivera is coaching for his job and probably needs to win out to return next year as the head coach.

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Get you a friend like CJ Stroud! pic.twitter.com/mpOPU7grnX — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Remember when the Broncos (6-5) allowed 70 points in a football game? Denver’s 70-20 loss to the Dolphins in Week 3 seems like it happened five seasons ago. The Broncos have won five straight games, and have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs. The Houston Texans (6-5) are also in contention for a playoff spot. Whoever wins this game on Sunday receives a massive tiebreaker that could matter later this season.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

After a 1-10 start, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper fired first-year head coach Frank Reich after Week 12’s 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Special teams coordinator Christ Tabor will be the Panthers’ interim head coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (4-7), who remain one game out of the division lead despite their poor record.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

If you can only watch one game on Sunday, the 49ers (8-3) versus the Eagles (10-1) should be your top priority. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, and they’re playing this game in Philadelphia. Yet, the 49ers are favorites on most sportsbooks. Hopefully, the 49ers block the Eagles’ pass-rushers so Purdy can stay in this game.

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The year is 2023, and Joe Flacco is back on an NFL roster. Because of Cleveland’s uncertainty at quarterback, the Browns (7-4) signed Flacco, and the former Super Bowl MVP will be the team’s backup on Sunday. However, Flacco could start if Dorian Thompson-Robinson stays in concussion protocol. The Browns travel to SoFi to face the Rams (5-6). Los Angeles is only one game behind the Vikings for the last playoff spot.

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

After falling to the Eagles on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs bounced back in Week 12 with a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Isiah Pacheco is officially the Chiefs’ best running back, scoring two touchdowns against the Raiders. The Chiefs head to the historic Lambeau Field to play the Packers (5-6). Green Bay has won three of their last four games and remains one game out of playoff contention.

