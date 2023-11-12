NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for November 12

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We’ve reached the unofficial halfway point of the 2023 NFL season. The two best teams in the league are the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and both are on a bye this week. Today’s Week 10 slate is much weaker than Week 9. Yet, there are still a few games that jump out. One of those games features the Cleveland Browns going on the road to face their division rival, Baltimore Ravens. The other standout game is between the San Francisco 49ers, who have lost three straight games, and the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars.

Overall, there are 12 games on Sunday, November 12. You can find the schedule, channels, and live streams below. To watch every game, sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is now 50% off for the rest of the season. Sunday Ticket is available for purchase through YouTube TV.

Recommended Videos

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The game between the Colts (4-5) and Patriots (2-7) will be the fifth and final game in the 2023 International Series. It will be played at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany. The Colts are still holding out hope for the playoffs but desperately need to win to get .500. New England’s season is heading in the wrong direction. If things continue to decline, will Bill Belichick be the Patriots’ coach in 2024?

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Browns’ (5-3) defense continues to be one of the best units in the NFL. In Week 9, they pitched a 27-0 shutout against the Cardinals. However, Cleveland has a daunting task in Week 10 when they head to Baltimore to play the Ravens (7-2), who look like the most complete team in football.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals start time, channel, and live stream

"Grizzle left tight F-fly pass 37 punch waggle help baby dizzy x fan on the turbo" Joe Burrow giving play calls in the huddle is mesmerizing 😂 (via @NFLFilms, @NFL)pic.twitter.com/5A1Z0fntr9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

We’re running out of words to describe Houston’s C.J. Stroud. In Week 9, the rookie quarterback threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winning score with six seconds left, as the Texans (4-4) defeated the Bucs by a score of 39-37. Houston has a major test on Sunday when they face Cincinnati. With a healthy Joe Burrow, the Bengals (5-3) are easily one of the three best teams in the AFC.

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

After winning their first five games, the 49ers (5-3) have lost their last three. The talent is there for San Francisco. However, injuries to Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams have hampered the offense. Things don’t get any easier for the 49ers as they face the Jaguars (6-2), who have not lost a game since September 24.

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Saints (5-4) have not looked good in consecutive weeks, and somehow, they find themselves in first place in the NFC South. New Orleans’ defense will keep them in every game. Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming off an emotional come-from-behind victory over the Falcons thanks to some late-game heroics from quarterback Joshua Dobbs. All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson should be back next week to bolster Minnseota’s offense.

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Steelers (5-3) are the biggest mystery in football. Pittsburgh has been outgained in every game this season. Yet, the Steelers have managed to win five games. That defies the laws of football. If Mike Tomlin can get the Steelers to the playoffs, he deserves serious consideration for Coach of the Year. The Steelers face the Packers (3-5) at home in a game they should win.

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Tennessee, there’s a new sheriff in town, and his name is Will Levis. The Titans (3-5) will turn to their rookie quarterback as their starter, with veteran Ryan Tannehill as his backup. Levis and the Titans head to Tampa to play Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers (3-5). This feels like another “loser leaves town” matchup with both teams two games under .500.

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

One of the best games of the day features the Detroit Lions (6-2) traveling to sunny California to play the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4). Dan Campbell has the Lions believing they can do more than just make the playoffs. If Jared Goff continues to play like a top-10 quarterback, a trip to the NFC Championship could be within their grasp. For the Chargers, their defense has carried them to wins in the past two weeks, allowing just 19 points combined in Weeks 8 and 9.

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

#Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on the state of the team: "We're really not that far off. Obviously, people may think we're a bad football team. We're not a bad football team." Murray is set to play Sunday for the first time since tearing his ACL. Arizona was 1-13 without him, with… pic.twitter.com/sijSSIaxm8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 9, 2023

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

What is going on in Atlanta? Arthur Smith has some explaining to do when it comes to player touches. Bijan Robinson, the best player on the Falcons (4-5), touched the ball 13 times. Tyler Allgeier, Robinson’s backup, had 14 touches. For the Falcons to win, Robinson must become the focal point of the offense. If the Falcons are not careful, they will get upset by the Arizona Cardinals (1-8), who will start Kyler Murray for the first time of the season.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Giants (2-7) are a dumpster fire. After an embarrassing loss against the Jets, the Giants could not get the offense going against the Raiders, losing 30-6. To make matters worse, quarterback Daniel Jones tore his ACL and will be out for the rest of the season. Good luck to third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito, who has to start against an angry Cowboys (5-3) team that suffered a tough loss to the Eagles in Week 9. Look for the Cowboys to win big in Week 10.

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks start time, channel, and live stream

Pete Carroll says #Seahawks have to get their act together on defense against Sam Howell and the Commanders, who are wingin it. “They are going to bounce back fine” he says of his players ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/ErmTU0LZPf — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 8, 2023

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Commanders (4-5) are still hanging on by a thread in the NFC playoff picture. It wasn’t pretty, but Washington picked up a crucial victory in Week 9 over the Patriots. The Commanders now head to Washington to face the Seattle Seahawks (5-3), who are coming off a terrible 37-3 loss to the Ravens.

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Sunday Night Football will feature the New York Jets (4-4) taking on the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) in Sin City. Will Jets head coach Robert Saleh bench Zach Wilson if the offense continues to struggle? The Jets have a league-worst eight offensive touchdowns on the season. The Jets need to stay alive in the playoff hunt for Aaron Rodgers to even attempt a comeback this season. For the Raiders, things have been a lot better under interim coach Antonio Pierce. After the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels, Pierce took over in Week 10, and the Raiders responded with a 30-6 victory over the Giants.

Editors' Recommendations