NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for November 19

Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season is highlighted by a Super Bowl rematch as the Philadelphia Eagles head to Missouri to play the Kansas City Chiefs. In Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles by a score of 38-35 to win their second championship in four seasons. This regular season matchup between the two contenders could be a preview of Super Bowl LVIII. The game between the Eagles and Chiefs will be played on Monday, not Sunday.

Despite the lack of a marquee game, there are still 12 NFL games scheduled for Sunday, November 19. You know what they say. Any football is better than no football. Die-hard fans can sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is now 50% off for the rest of the season. Sunday Ticket, which gives customers access to every game, can be purchased through YouTube TV. Check out the NFL Week 11 schedule, channels, and live streams below.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The AFC North is the best division in football. All four teams are .500 or better. With the Ravens’ win on Thursday night, the winner of the Steelers (6-3) and Browns (6-3) will move into second place in the division. The big news out of Cleveland is that quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start in Watson’s place.

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

CJ Stroud isn’t just the leader Houston needed, but the leader the sport of football needed. Every interview Stroud does, he doesn’t answer a SINGLE question until he gives all the credit to Jesus Christ. This interview Stroud did after being selected 2nd overall was just a… pic.twitter.com/EAEi3Bg6Kf — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 16, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Cardinals (2-8) picked up their second win of the season in Week 10 thanks to the return of quarterback Kyler Murray, who played in his first game this year after suffering a knee injury in 2022. Murray and the Cardinals now head to Houston to play the Texans (5-4), one of the surprise teams of 2023. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been so impressive that he could enter the MVP conversation if he continues his stellar play.

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The game between the Chargers (4-5) and Packers (3-6) feels like a “loser leaves town” match. Both teams cannot afford another loss right now. The Chargers are better positioned to make a playoff run because they have the superior quarterback in Justin Herbert. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is also coaching for his job, with many expecting him to be fired if Los Angeles misses the playoffs.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders start time, channel, and live stream

There are advantages to living at home with your parents, as Giants’ starting QB Tommy DeVito does. pic.twitter.com/S0XpWTfRhV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The New York Giants (2-8) are an absolute mess. Tommy DeVito is a fun story, but he’s not a starting NFL quarterback. As long as the Giants play DeVito at quarterback, New York will continue to lose, which is probably good since it improves their chances of securing a top draft pick. The Commanders (4-6) are still hunting for a Wild Card spot, so losing is not an option.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

After a 34-3 loss to the 49ers, the Jaguars (6-3) will be out to prove they are a contender in the AFC by putting on a better performance against the Titans (3-6). However, last week’s game can’t be erased from the minds of Jaguars’ critics. If this team wants to make it to Divisional Weekend, the Jaguars need better production from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

After nearly a month of Tyson Bagent at quarterback. Justin Fields returns under center for the Bears (3-7) in Week 11. Fields only has a few more games left to convince Chicago he can be a franchise quarterback. For Detroit, the Lions (7-2) are rolling teams offensively, as evidenced by the 41-38 win over the Chargers. For the Lions to be a true contender, the defense must improve.

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Since firing Josh McDaniels and promoting Antonio Pierce to interim head coach, the Raiders (5-5) have won two straight games. If Pierce keeps up his winning ways, he could become the full-time head coach in 2024. Vegas travels to Miami to play the Dolphins (6-3), who are out to show they can beat teams with records of .500 or better.

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

No team in the NFL likes to destroy inferior opponents more than the Dallas Cowboys (6-3). In Week 10, the Cowboys scored 28 unanswered points in the first half to cruise to a 49-17 win over the lowly Giants. Things are still easy for the Cowboys as they head to North Carolina to play the NFL’s worst team, the Carolina Panthers (1-8).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Now that looked like the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) in Week 10. The 49ers dominated the Jaguars from the opening kickoff, winning 34-3. When the 49ers are healthy, they have a strong claim for being the best team in the NFL. Let’s see if they can make it two straight when they welcome Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) to Levi’s Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

Including playoffs, the Seahawks are 5-9 against the Rams since Sean McVay took over in 2017. They’ve been outscored by 86 points over those 14 games, which is their worst point differential against any team in that span. Here was Quandre Diggs on the challenge of McVay offenses: pic.twitter.com/5W6GDQiMBL — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 16, 2023

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Seahawks (6-3) are a weird team. Two weeks ago, the Seahawks were embarrassed by the Ravens by a score of 37-3. Last week, Seattle barely held on to beat the Washington Commanders, needing a late Jason Myers field goal to win 29-26. Is Seattle a contender? That’s yet to be decided. However, a contender would beat the Rams (3-6), so let’s see if that happens on Sunday.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The New York Jets (4-5) have one of the worst offenses to ever play in the NFL. The Jets have not scored a touchdown in the month of November. On the season, the Jets have eight touchdowns in nine games. Aaron Rodgers is not walking through that door yet, so the Jets need to fix things fast before their season gets out of hand. However, the Jets have to play a desperate Bills (5-5) team coming off a shocking 24-22 loss to the Broncos. This will be the first Bills’ game of the year without offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who was fired on Tuesday.

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream

Which team will add another W to their record? pic.twitter.com/sgn835eqs5 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 17, 2023

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Without question, the best story in the NFL belongs to Joshua Dobbs. The journeyman quarterback is on his fifth NFL team in two years. Yet, Dobbs continues to deliver in the big moments. The Vikings (6-4) are 2-0 with Dobbs under center and will look to make it three in a row against the Denver Broncos (4-5). After giving up 70 points, the Broncos have righted the ship and won three straight games.

