NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for November 26

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season is one of the best times of the year. Starting on Thanksgiving, November 23, NFL teams will play games on four of the next five days, including a tripleheader on Thanksgiving and the first-ever Black Friday matchup. Fans are still buzzing over the Philadelphia Eagles’ 21-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. In terms of record, the 9-1 Eagles are the best team in the football through 11 weeks. It’s time to see which teams will join the Eagles as contenders.

There are 11 NFL games scheduled for Sunday, November 26. Fire up some Thanksgiving leftovers and enjoy the NFL action on the final day of the holiday weekend. For fans who want to watch every game across the country, sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket at half the price for the rest of the season. Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV for the 2023 season. You can explore the NFL Week 12 schedule, channels, and live streams below.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Because of Houston’s resurgence, this game has become a lot more interesting. After Jacksonville lost by more than 30 points to the 49ers, the Jaguars (7-3) responded with a dominant 34-14 win over the Titans. The Jaguars head to Houston to play the upstart Texans (6-4). The winner will be in first place in the AFC South.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

Our unofficial depth chart for Week 12 ↓ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 21, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Even though the records aren’t impressive, the Buccaneers (4-6) and Colts (5-5) have a lot at stake in this game. The Bucs are only one game back in the NFC South, while the Colts are two behind in the AFC South. Tampa Bay and Indianapolis are in the midst of rebuilding years, so playing meaningful football at Thanksgiving is a win for both teams.

New England Patriots at New York Giants start time, channel, and live stream

Tommy Devito.. The Passing Paisano 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/qOVGRsOIkG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 19, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

We’ve come a long way since the two epic Super Bowls played between New England and New York. The Patriots (2-8) and Giants (3-8) are at the bottom of the NFL in 2023. This game has a lot riding on it in terms of draft position. Both teams are in the market for a franchise quarterback. A win on Sunday builds morale, but a loss could mean a better draft pick.

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

Will Levis recently said he knew the reports of him going to the Panthers in the NFL Draft were completely false. Levis said the Panthers’ actually told him the “complete opposite” when they met on a Top-30 visit. The Panthers ended up selecting Bryce Young, and now looking… pic.twitter.com/G0WJuTxgyD — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 22, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Carolina Panthers (1-9) would like to forget about the 2023 season. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has shown little to no signs of greatness. It’s not all Young’s fault, though. The supporting cast around Young has not held up their side of the bargain. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans (3-7) are also not where they want to be in 2023. However, the Titans may have found an answer at quarterback with Will Levis.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Since the Steelers have been outgained in every game of the season, Mike Tomlin made a change at offensive coordinator. Matt Canada was fired, with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner expected to share coordinator duties. The Steelers are not the only team that will look different on offense in Week 12. With Joe Burrow out for the season, Jake Browning will be under center for Cincinnati the rest of the way.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The NFC South is the worst division in football. Yet, one team will make the playoffs by winning the division. The New Orleans Saints (5-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) are two NFC South teams fighting for the division crown. With New Orleans’ Derek Carr under concussion protocol and Atlanta’s Taylor Heinicke heading to the bench, the projected quarterback matchup is Jameis Winston versus Desmond Ridder.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: #Rams WR Cooper Kupp suffered a low-ankle sprain on Sunday, and he'll be evaluated going forward. He did try to come back. pic.twitter.com/8EsoxrllQ9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Los Angeles Rams (4-6) kept their playoff hopes alive with a 17-16 win over the Seahawks in Week 11. It may have come at a price, as Cooper Kupp is day-to-day with an ankle injury. The Rams head to Arizona to play the Cardinals (2-9). If Kyler Murray continues to look solid, will Arizona punt on a quarterback in the draft and select a player like Marvin Harrison Jr. instead?

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Even with Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Cleveland Browns (7-3) found a way to squeak out a 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start again for Cleveland. The Browns now play the red-hot Denver Broncos (5-5), who have won four straight games.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The almighty Chiefs (7-3) looked human in their 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite having Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs have scored zero second half points in their last three games. That won’t be good enough to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons. The Chiefs have typically owned the Raiders (5-6), but something feels different about this matchup. Expect Las Vegas to keep this close.

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Buffalo Bills (6-5) righted the ship in Week 11 against the New York Jets. Granted, the Jets are terrible on offense, so take the lopsided result with a grain of salt. However, the offense scoring 32 points in their first game with a new coordinator is a promising sign. The Bills must now travel on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1). The Eagles continue to find ways to win, which is a sign of a great team.

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) head to Hollywood to face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6). With Kansas City’s loss to Philadelphia, Baltimore now holds the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Hoping to keep their postseason chances alive, the Chargers will be emptying the kitchen sink on Sunday night. Los Angeles could fire head coach Brandon Staley if they lose to the Ravens.

