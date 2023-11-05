 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for November 5

Dan Girolamo
By

Week 9 features four excellent games, with one in every time window. The action starts Sunday morning when the Miami Dolphins play the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. The early afternoon window features the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Baltimore Ravens. The late afternoon slate includes a potential NFC Championship matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Last but not least, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals square off in the night game.

Overall, the Week 9 schedule contains 12 games on Sunday, November 5. Today’s results will go a long way in determining the number-one overall seeds in the AFC and NFC. Streaming information for each game is listed below. Remember, every game is available to watch with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, which slashed prices for the back half of the season, through YouTube TV. For new customers, YouTube TV offers a free trial at sign-up.

Recommended Videos

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

Patrick Mahomes lines up under center for the Chiefs.
All-Pro Reels Photography / Flickr
  • Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

The Dolphins (6-2) and their top-ranked scoring attack (33.9 points per game) will see if their offense translates overseas. Meanwhile, the Chiefs (6-2) boast an incredible defense, surrendering the second-fewest points per game (16.1). One player looking to make a statement will be Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who spent his first six seasons with the Chiefs.

Related

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

Those @Vikings rookie WRs are good, huh? (via @gmfb)@Espn_Jordan | @RandyMoss pic.twitter.com/UWnctnBU1a

&mdash; NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 2, 2023

  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

After starting 1-4, the Vikings (4-4) are winners of three-straight games and find themselves back at .500. However, quarterback Kirk Cousins is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles. Look for the recently acquired Joshua Dobbs to play quarterback for the Vikings. The Vikings’ first test post-Cousins is on the road in Atlanta against the Falcons (4-4), who will turn to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens start time, channel, and live stream

Lamar Jackson stiff arms a defender.
The Core Revealed / Flickr
  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

The best matchup in the early window will be played in Baltimore. Seattle is coming off a comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns. The Seahawks (5-2) now have to face one of the best teams in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens (6-2). Had it not been for a few mistakes in two games, the Ravens would have been 8-0 heading into this game.

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Myles Garrett runs down the sideline for the Browns.
Erik Drost / Flickr
  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

The Joshua Dobbs era is over in Arizona as the Cardinals (1-7) prepare to welcome back Kyler Murray to the lineup. However, Murray may not be ready for Sunday. Clayton Tune will start if Murray can’t go. Cleveland also may be without their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. The Browns (4-3) will turn to P.J. Walker in Watson’s absence.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

Jordan Love, the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

The Rams (3-5) are at a crossroads in their season. The Rams cannot afford another loss if they want to stay in the playoff hunt. To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford will likely be a game-time decision with a thumb injury. Standing in front of the Rams are the Green Bay Packers (2-5), who have lost four straight games. It’s make-or-break time for Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

That SWARM mentality 😤 pic.twitter.com/dbMjLZ9iOK

&mdash; Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 2, 2023

  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

There are better games on the schedule, but the Buccaneers (3-4) versus Texans (3-4) is a key matchup, considering both teams need the win to stay in the playoff race. The Buccaneers could be making a quarterback change if Baker Mayfield loses in Houston. For the Texans, C.J. Stroud is coming off the worst performance of his rookie season, so the young quarterback will be eager to bounce back.

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream

This is Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell during today&#39;s very chilly practice.

He is 4-5 as a starter in Washington.

He will try to make it 5-5 on Sunday against the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/kRvCOXQefN

&mdash; Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

The Commanders (3-5) were sellers at the deadline, trading defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young to the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. On the positive, quarterback Sam Howell looked promising against the Eagles, finishing with 397 yards and four touchdowns in a losing effort. Speaking of quarterbacks, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to regress. Fans are starting to wonder if Bill Belichick will bench Jones if the losing continues.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream

Alvin Kamara jogs on a football field.
All-Pro Reels Photography / Flickr
  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

This game would have been more interesting if quarterback Justin Fields could play. However, it’s looking like Fields will miss another week with a dislocated right thumb. Tyson Bagent will start if Fields can’t play. Bagent has the daunting task of playing the Saints (4-4) and their top 10 defense.

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

In four starts, Gardner Minshew is averaging 268.5 passing yards and 1.5 TD passes a game. His opponents in those starts (Ravens, Jaguars, Browns, Saints) rank 1st, 5th, 2nd and 8th in DVOA against the pass.

&mdash; Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF) November 2, 2023

  • Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

Despite the poor record, the Colts (3-5) look like they have the right head coach going forward in Shane Steichen. Even with a backup quarterback, the Colts are ranked sixth in points per game (25.6). Indianapolis now faces the Carolina Panthers (1-6), who ended their six-game losing streak in Week 8 to win their first game of the season.

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

From @NFLTotalAccess: Breaking down how and why #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was fired. pic.twitter.com/1TqjQLRG81

&mdash; Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2023

  • Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

On paper, this is a bad game. The Giants (2-6) are coming off an embarrassing 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets. The Giants finished the game with -9 passing yards because they refused to let third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito throw the ball in the second half. The Giants play the new-look Raiders, who fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler earlier this week. Additionally, the Raiders are benching quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Aidan O’Connell.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

Dak Prescott gets tackled from behind.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr
  • Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

The entire NFL world will be watching the Cowboys (5-2) versus the Eagles (7-1) on late Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys and Eagles are considered two of the best teams in the NFC. If Dallas wants to be taken seriously as a contender, they need to beat the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday. If Philadelphia wins, they are in the driver’s seat for the division and the top seed in the conference.

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals start time, channel, and live stream

Josh Allen rolls out for the Buffalo Bills.
Erik Drost / Wiki Commons
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Stream: NFL+, , YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Don’t look now, but the Bengals (4-3) are healthy and back to championship form after winning three straight games. The Bengals welcome the Bills (5-3) to Cincinnati for Sunday Night Football. When these two teams last met in Cincinnati, tragedy struck as Buffalo’s Demar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be revived on the field. Thankfully, Hamlin survived and will be on the sidelines for this game.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears live stream: watch the NFL for free
Josh McDaniels, the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are five 1-5 teams in the NFL this season, and one team that's still 0-6 (sorry, Panthers!). Fans of one of the 1-5 teams, the Chicago Bears, can't be very happy. Perhaps their fortunes can turn around when the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) take on the Chicago Bears (1-5) in Chicago,. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday, October 22 from Soldier Field. Fox will broadcast the game, with Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez providing commentary. The Raiders are a 2-point favorite on FanDuel. Las Vegas and Chicago last played in October 2021, with the Bears winning by a score of 20-9.

If the Bears are going to win another game this season, they may not get a better chance than this. The Raiders' starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down last week with a back injury and he will not play this week. Instead, the Raiders are fielding backup quarterback Brian Hoyer as the starter. While Hoyer led the Raiders to victory last week, he has a 12-game losing streak as a starter. But considering the way that the Bears have been playing, maybe Hoyer can break that streak on Sunday. If you're looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Raiders versus the Bears. Sling TV is an option for fans looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you'll find more information on how to watch the Raiders take on the Bears.
Watch the Raiders vs. Bears live stream on Sling TV

Read more
NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for October 15
Lamar Jackson stiff arms a defender.

Heading into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, only two teams remain undefeated: the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Both teams are on the road this weekend, with the Niners in Cleveland and the Eagles in New Jersey. San Francisco and Philadelphia will meet on December 3. Will it be a battle of unbeaten teams?

There are 13 NFL games on Sunday, October 15. One of those games is the last London matchup in the 2023 NFL International Series, and it features the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) and Tennessee Titans (2-3). To catch all the NFL action, fans can sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV, which offers a free trial to new customers.
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

Read more
New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills live stream: watch the NFL for free
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to play.

Two NFL teams coming off hard losses are hoping to turn their fortunes around this week as they face each other. But there can be only one winner when the New York Giants (1-4) take on the Buffalo Bills (3-2) in Orchard Park, New York. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on October 15 from Highmark Stadium. NBC will broadcast the game, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth providing commentary. The Bills are a 15-point favorite on FanDuel. New York and Buffalo last played in September 2019, with the Bills winning by a score of 28-14.

Why are the Bills so favored to win this game? Because the Giants just can't seem to figure out how to win consistently. If they don't get some wins ASAP, it's going to be a very long season for Giants fans. If you are looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Giants versus the Bills. Sling TV is an option for consumers looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you'll find more information on how to watch the Giants take on the Bills.
Watch the Giants vs. Bills live stream on Sling TV

Read more