NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for November 5

Week 9 features four excellent games, with one in every time window. The action starts Sunday morning when the Miami Dolphins play the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. The early afternoon window features the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Baltimore Ravens. The late afternoon slate includes a potential NFC Championship matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Last but not least, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals square off in the night game.

Overall, the Week 9 schedule contains 12 games on Sunday, November 5. Today’s results will go a long way in determining the number-one overall seeds in the AFC and NFC. Streaming information for each game is listed below. Remember, every game is available to watch with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, which slashed prices for the back half of the season, through YouTube TV. For new customers, YouTube TV offers a free trial at sign-up.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Dolphins (6-2) and their top-ranked scoring attack (33.9 points per game) will see if their offense translates overseas. Meanwhile, the Chiefs (6-2) boast an incredible defense, surrendering the second-fewest points per game (16.1). One player looking to make a statement will be Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who spent his first six seasons with the Chiefs.

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

After starting 1-4, the Vikings (4-4) are winners of three-straight games and find themselves back at .500. However, quarterback Kirk Cousins is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles. Look for the recently acquired Joshua Dobbs to play quarterback for the Vikings. The Vikings’ first test post-Cousins is on the road in Atlanta against the Falcons (4-4), who will turn to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The best matchup in the early window will be played in Baltimore. Seattle is coming off a comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns. The Seahawks (5-2) now have to face one of the best teams in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens (6-2). Had it not been for a few mistakes in two games, the Ravens would have been 8-0 heading into this game.

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Joshua Dobbs era is over in Arizona as the Cardinals (1-7) prepare to welcome back Kyler Murray to the lineup. However, Murray may not be ready for Sunday. Clayton Tune will start if Murray can’t go. Cleveland also may be without their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. The Browns (4-3) will turn to P.J. Walker in Watson’s absence.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Rams (3-5) are at a crossroads in their season. The Rams cannot afford another loss if they want to stay in the playoff hunt. To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford will likely be a game-time decision with a thumb injury. Standing in front of the Rams are the Green Bay Packers (2-5), who have lost four straight games. It’s make-or-break time for Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

That SWARM mentality 😤 pic.twitter.com/dbMjLZ9iOK — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 2, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

There are better games on the schedule, but the Buccaneers (3-4) versus Texans (3-4) is a key matchup, considering both teams need the win to stay in the playoff race. The Buccaneers could be making a quarterback change if Baker Mayfield loses in Houston. For the Texans, C.J. Stroud is coming off the worst performance of his rookie season, so the young quarterback will be eager to bounce back.

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream

This is Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell during today's very chilly practice. He is 4-5 as a starter in Washington. He will try to make it 5-5 on Sunday against the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/kRvCOXQefN — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Commanders (3-5) were sellers at the deadline, trading defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young to the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. On the positive, quarterback Sam Howell looked promising against the Eagles, finishing with 397 yards and four touchdowns in a losing effort. Speaking of quarterbacks, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to regress. Fans are starting to wonder if Bill Belichick will bench Jones if the losing continues.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

This game would have been more interesting if quarterback Justin Fields could play. However, it’s looking like Fields will miss another week with a dislocated right thumb. Tyson Bagent will start if Fields can’t play. Bagent has the daunting task of playing the Saints (4-4) and their top 10 defense.

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

In four starts, Gardner Minshew is averaging 268.5 passing yards and 1.5 TD passes a game. His opponents in those starts (Ravens, Jaguars, Browns, Saints) rank 1st, 5th, 2nd and 8th in DVOA against the pass. — Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF) November 2, 2023

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Despite the poor record, the Colts (3-5) look like they have the right head coach going forward in Shane Steichen. Even with a backup quarterback, the Colts are ranked sixth in points per game (25.6). Indianapolis now faces the Carolina Panthers (1-6), who ended their six-game losing streak in Week 8 to win their first game of the season.

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

From @NFLTotalAccess: Breaking down how and why #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was fired. pic.twitter.com/1TqjQLRG81 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2023

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

On paper, this is a bad game. The Giants (2-6) are coming off an embarrassing 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets. The Giants finished the game with -9 passing yards because they refused to let third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito throw the ball in the second half. The Giants play the new-look Raiders, who fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler earlier this week. Additionally, the Raiders are benching quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Aidan O’Connell.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The entire NFL world will be watching the Cowboys (5-2) versus the Eagles (7-1) on late Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys and Eagles are considered two of the best teams in the NFC. If Dallas wants to be taken seriously as a contender, they need to beat the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday. If Philadelphia wins, they are in the driver’s seat for the division and the top seed in the conference.

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Don’t look now, but the Bengals (4-3) are healthy and back to championship form after winning three straight games. The Bengals welcome the Bills (5-3) to Cincinnati for Sunday Night Football. When these two teams last met in Cincinnati, tragedy struck as Buffalo’s Demar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be revived on the field. Thankfully, Hamlin survived and will be on the sidelines for this game.

