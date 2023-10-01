NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for October 1

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After three games, the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and the San Francisco 49ers are the only 3-0 teams in the league. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shot to the front of the MVP race after completing 23 of 26 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in a 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys were expected to be undefeated heading into Week 4, but the Cardinals had other plans as Arizona pulled off the shocking 28-16 victory.

There are 14 NFL games on the schedule for Sunday, October 1. One of those games will be played in London as part of the NFL’s International Series. Below, we have listed times, channels, and live-streaming information for Week 4 games. Football fans can watch every game with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. For a limited time, new customers can sign up for a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Recommended Videos

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream

Sunday, ESPN, @Disney & the @NFL will bring fans a 1st-of-its-kind viewing experience – Toy Story Funday Football David Sparrgrove, head of ESPN’s Creative Studio Animation team, shares how a live #NFL game will be created in @Pixar's @toystory worldhttps://t.co/nAuncqMu54 — ESPN Front Row (@ESPNFrontRow) September 28, 2023

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+

Stream: , NFL+

NFL’s 2023 International Series begins in London with the Falcons (2-1) taking on the Jaguars (1-2) from Wembley Stadium on ESPN+. The alternate presentation, Toy Story Funday Football, will air on ESPN+. Toy Story Funday Football will feature live animation of the Falcons vs. Jaguars gameplay in Andy’s Room from Toy Story.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

No team in the NFL is hotter than the Dolphins (3-0), who scored 10 touchdowns in Week 3 to defeat the Broncos by a score of 70-20. The Dolphins head north to Buffalo for a showdown against the Bills (2-1).

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream

How important is the Broncos-Bears game? MASSIVE. Caleb Williams could be on the line. pic.twitter.com/Z1WemnAlY1 — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) September 28, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Broncos (0-3) and the Bears (0-3) are the two worst teams in the NFL through three games. In Week 3, Denver lost by 50 points, and Chicago lost by 31 points. Something has to give for one of these teams, right? Regardless, there could be some bad football being played at Soldier Field.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

"I'm just more focused on our defense and what we're going to do to make sure we come out victorious in this game." https://t.co/p54yyP2ZrB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 28, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

When the Ravens (2-1) and Browns (2-1) meet, expect a lot of hard-hitting on both sides. The injury bug is destroying the Baltimore locker room, as the Ravens were without seven starters in their Week 3 loss to the Colts. That bodes well for a Browns’ defense that surrenders the fewest yards per game (163.7) in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Steelers’ offense finally broke through in Week 3 with 333 total yards in a 23-18 victory over the Raiders. Speaking of offense, the Texans (1-2) may have struck gold with quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has the third-most passing yards (906) by a rookie through three games in NFL history.

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

The latest info I've heard regarding Jonathan Taylor. – The #Colts stance. – Will Taylor Play? – A list of #NFL teams who have expressed interest. 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tG17IE2tUW — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) September 28, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Rams (1-2) could not protect quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 3, allowing six sacks in a 19-16 loss to the Bengals. The Rams will stay in the Midwest to battle the Colts (2-1), who shocked the NFL community with a 22-19 overtime victory against the Ravens. Keep an eye on the status of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who may return from injury after missing Week 3 with a concussion.

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Barring a tie, either the Vikings (0-3) or Panthers (0-3) will pick up their first win of the season by late Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson are two bright spots for a Vikings’ offense averaging over 400 yards per game. Meanwhile, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, should be returning from an ankle injury that caused him to miss Week 3.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream

While Saints’ HC Dennis Allen characterized Derek Carr and his sprained AC joint as week to week, the team is going to be cautious with its QB and it would be a surprise if Carr played Sunday vs the Bucs. So it’s setting up as Saints’ QB Jameis Winston vs. his former team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

After winning their first two games of the season, the Bucs (2-1) ran into a brick wall in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East juggernaut gained 472 yards of total offense against the Bucs on the way to a 25-11 victory. However, Tampa cannot dwell on the loss as they travel to New Orleans to face a Saints (2-1) team that may not have starting quarterback Derek Carr, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Commanders (2-1) managed only three points in their 34-point loss to the Bills. Things don’t get easier in Week 4 as the Commanders travel to Philadelphia to play the undefeated Eagles (3-0). However, the Commanders find themselves in familiar territory. The Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the 2022 season after Philadelphia began the year with eight straight victories.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

"He's a pocket QB. Looks like Peyton Manning." We spoke with Ja'Marr Chase about Joe Burrow already taking a big step this week (full participant at practice). #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/xXnLYqnP5p — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 28, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

It was not pretty, but the Bengals (1-2) did what they had to do to eke out a 19-16 win over the Rams as quarterback Joe Burrow continues to play through a calf injury. Nevertheless, the former No. 1 pick is in line to start in Tennessee against the Titans (1-2), who gained less than 100 yards in a 27-3 loss to the Browns.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Raiders (1-2) were one of the topics of conversation on Monday morning for all the wrong reasons after head coach Josh McDaniels’ head-scratching decision to kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter. The Raiders head to Los Angeles to play the Chargers (1-2), who picked up their first win of the season in Week 3. Quarterback Justin Herbert was spectacular in the victory, going 40 of 47 in passing for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Two of the most popular teams in the NFL – the New England Patriots (1-2) and Dallas Cowboys (2-1) – meet in “Jerry World” for America’s Game of The Week. Despite an ugly offensive performance, the Patriots defense held the Jets to under 175 total yards in a 15-10 victory. Speaking of bad performances, the Cowboys did not look like a Super Bowl contender in their surprising 28-16 loss to the Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream

George Kittle Mic’d up is golden 😂 Nick Bosa: “You have a black eye” George Kittle: “I know, I got punched in the face” 🎥: @NFLFilms #49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/2L9gyjF4mA — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 27, 2023

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Somehow, the Cardinals (1-2) scored an upset victory over the Cowboys, 28-16. Despite surrendering over 400 yards of offense, the Cardinals allowed just one touchdown and forced the Cowboys to settle for field goals. Unfortunately, the Cardinals must regroup quickly because they face an undefeated 49ers (3-0) team.

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Sunday Night Football heads to the New York metropolitan area as the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) stroll into Metlife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (1-2). The biggest storyline does not involve the play on the field. Taylor Swift, who will release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) this fall, plans to attend her second straight Chiefs game to support her rumored boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

Editors' Recommendations