NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for October 1

After three games, the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and the San Francisco 49ers are the only 3-0 teams in the league. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shot to the front of the MVP race after completing 23 of 26 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in a 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys were expected to be undefeated heading into Week 4, but the Cardinals had other plans as Arizona pulled off the shocking 28-16 victory.
- Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream
- Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream
- Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream
- Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream
- Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream
- Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream
- Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream
- Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers start time, channel, and live stream
- New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream
- Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream
- Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream
There are 14 NFL games on the schedule for Sunday, October 1. One of those games will be played in London as part of the NFL’s International Series. Below, we have listed times, channels, and live-streaming information for Week 4 games. Football fans can watch every game with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. For a limited time, new customers can sign up for a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Stream: , NFL+
NFL’s 2023 International Series begins in London with the Falcons (2-1) taking on the Jaguars (1-2) from Wembley Stadium on ESPN+. The alternate presentation, Toy Story Funday Football, will air on ESPN+. Toy Story Funday Football will feature live animation of the Falcons vs. Jaguars gameplay in Andy’s Room from Toy Story.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV
No team in the NFL is hotter than the Dolphins (3-0), who scored 10 touchdowns in Week 3 to defeat the Broncos by a score of 70-20. The Dolphins head north to Buffalo for a showdown against the Bills (2-1).
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV
The Broncos (0-3) and the Bears (0-3) are the two worst teams in the NFL through three games. In Week 3, Denver lost by 50 points, and Chicago lost by 31 points. Something has to give for one of these teams, right? Regardless, there could be some bad football being played at Soldier Field.
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV
When the Ravens (2-1) and Browns (2-1) meet, expect a lot of hard-hitting on both sides. The injury bug is destroying the Baltimore locker room, as the Ravens were without seven starters in their Week 3 loss to the Colts. That bodes well for a Browns’ defense that surrenders the fewest yards per game (163.7) in the NFL.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV
The Steelers’ offense finally broke through in Week 3 with 333 total yards in a 23-18 victory over the Raiders. Speaking of offense, the Texans (1-2) may have struck gold with quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has the third-most passing yards (906) by a rookie through three games in NFL history.
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: Fox
- Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
The Rams (1-2) could not protect quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 3, allowing six sacks in a 19-16 loss to the Bengals. The Rams will stay in the Midwest to battle the Colts (2-1), who shocked the NFL community with a 22-19 overtime victory against the Ravens. Keep an eye on the status of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who may return from injury after missing Week 3 with a concussion.
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: Fox
- Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Barring a tie, either the Vikings (0-3) or Panthers (0-3) will pick up their first win of the season by late Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson are two bright spots for a Vikings’ offense averaging over 400 yards per game. Meanwhile, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, should be returning from an ankle injury that caused him to miss Week 3.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: Fox
- Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
After winning their first two games of the season, the Bucs (2-1) ran into a brick wall in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East juggernaut gained 472 yards of total offense against the Bucs on the way to a 25-11 victory. However, Tampa cannot dwell on the loss as they travel to New Orleans to face a Saints (2-1) team that may not have starting quarterback Derek Carr, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: Fox
- Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
The Commanders (2-1) managed only three points in their 34-point loss to the Bills. Things don’t get easier in Week 4 as the Commanders travel to Philadelphia to play the undefeated Eagles (3-0). However, the Commanders find themselves in familiar territory. The Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the 2022 season after Philadelphia began the year with eight straight victories.
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: Fox
- Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
It was not pretty, but the Bengals (1-2) did what they had to do to eke out a 19-16 win over the Rams as quarterback Joe Burrow continues to play through a calf injury. Nevertheless, the former No. 1 pick is in line to start in Tennessee against the Titans (1-2), who gained less than 100 yards in a 27-3 loss to the Browns.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV
The Raiders (1-2) were one of the topics of conversation on Monday morning for all the wrong reasons after head coach Josh McDaniels’ head-scratching decision to kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter. The Raiders head to Los Angeles to play the Chargers (1-2), who picked up their first win of the season in Week 3. Quarterback Justin Herbert was spectacular in the victory, going 40 of 47 in passing for 405 yards and three touchdowns.
New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: Fox
- Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Two of the most popular teams in the NFL – the New England Patriots (1-2) and Dallas Cowboys (2-1) – meet in “Jerry World” for America’s Game of The Week. Despite an ugly offensive performance, the Patriots defense held the Jets to under 175 total yards in a 15-10 victory. Speaking of bad performances, the Cowboys did not look like a Super Bowl contender in their surprising 28-16 loss to the Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: Fox
- Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Somehow, the Cardinals (1-2) scored an upset victory over the Cowboys, 28-16. Despite surrendering over 400 yards of offense, the Cardinals allowed just one touchdown and forced the Cowboys to settle for field goals. Unfortunately, the Cardinals must regroup quickly because they face an undefeated 49ers (3-0) team.
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Channel: NBC
- Stream: NFL+, , YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Sunday Night Football heads to the New York metropolitan area as the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) stroll into Metlife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (1-2). The biggest storyline does not involve the play on the field. Taylor Swift, who will release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) this fall, plans to attend her second straight Chiefs game to support her rumored boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.
Editors' Recommendations
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets live stream: Watch week 4 of the NFL season for free
- NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for September 17
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots live stream: Watch the NFL for free
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream: Watch week 1 of the NFL season for free
- Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream: Watch the NFL for free