NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for October 15

Heading into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, only two teams remain undefeated: the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Both teams are on the road this weekend, with the Niners in Cleveland and the Eagles in New Jersey. San Francisco and Philadelphia will meet on December 3. Will it be a battle of unbeaten teams?

There are 13 NFL games on Sunday, October 15. One of those games is the last London matchup in the 2023 NFL International Series, and it features the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) and Tennessee Titans (2-3). To catch all the NFL action, fans can sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV, which offers a free trial to new customers.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The third and final London game of 2023 will pit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Both the Ravens and Titans come into Sunday’s matchup off tough losses, so each team will be looking to get back on track.

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Is there anything Bijan Robinson can’t do? As evidenced in the tweet above, the talented rookie running back can catch balls off his back. Robison is a major reason why the Falcons (3-2) are above .500. In Week 6, the Falcons welcome the Washington Commanders (2-3), who were embarrassed on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) as star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will miss at least four weeks with a hamstring injury. With his name in trade rumors, will Kirk Cousins be the quarterback when Jefferson returns? For now, the Vikings will try to save their season against the Chicago Bears (1-4), who scored 40 points in Week 5 to defeat the Commanders.

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals start time, channel, and live stream

The @Seahawks do 2 things as well as anyone on offense @minakimes The Bengals D will have to handle this well..#nfllive pic.twitter.com/DIfFlE5UJa — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 13, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The game between the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) has the potential to be the best matchup of the day. Seattle had a bye last week and will be well rested for the game. For the Bengals, their offense exploded in Week 5, scoring 34 points thanks to a three-touchdown performance from Ja’Marr Chase. Let’s see if Joe Burrow can make it two winning weeks in a row.

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The 49ers are firing on all cylinders after their 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys (3-2). San Francisco is the team to beat in the NFL. Standing in the 49ers’ way are the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately for Cleveland, they will have to do it without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is expected to miss the game with a shoulder injury.

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Sights set on Sunday ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HGZudS1vY3 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 12, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) drove a dagger through the hearts of Patriots’ fans in Week 5 with a 34-0 victory over New England. The Saints will look to build on their momentum against one of the surprise teams of 2023, the Houston Texans (2-3). C.J. Stroud continues to improve with each start and looks like the Texans’ franchise quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

First place in the AFC South is on the line when the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) travel to Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2). The Colts will be without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who will miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are back in the U.S. after winning two games in London.

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream

The PFT Power Ranking. Miami Dolphins upcoming opponents: 31, 2, 32, 3 pic.twitter.com/2JRfUxLxOe — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 11, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Carolina Panthers (0-5) have not won a game, and their losing ways will most likely continue against the Miami Dolphins (4-1). Miami’s 2,568 total yards of offense is the most in NFL history through five games. However, the Dolphins will be without rookie running back De’Von Achane, who will miss the next four weeks with a knee injury.

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

Mad Minute ⏰ What we're looking for from the Patriots – Raiders matchup pic.twitter.com/QUjYAQGbWz — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 13, 2023

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

We have officially reached rock bottom of the Bill Belichick era. The New England Patriots (1-4) have not scored a touchdown since September 24. If Mac Jones cannot produce a touchdown on Sunday, expect a new starting quarterback for the Patriots in Week 7. The Patriots head to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) and head coach Josh McDaniels, who won six Super Bowls as an assistant coach in New England.

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The sneaky “Game of the Week” features the Detroit Lions (4-1) traveling to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1). The Lions look like a team that could compete with the Niners and Eagles for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. However, the Buccaneers are a frisky team led by Baker Mayfield. If Tampa wins on Sunday, it will send shock waves throughout the league.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

In this rivalry of NFC West teams, the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) own the Arizona Cardinals (1-4). Since 2017, the Rams have won 11 of the last 14 matchups with the Cardinals. The Rams offense welcomed Cooper Kupp back to the offense last week, and he responded with eight receptions and 118 yards. Look for Kupp to replicate the production against the Cardinals.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Eagles (5-0) have not lost a game. Yet, the Eagles haven’t looked like the team that reached the Super Bowl last season. Whether that’s a good or bad sign is yet to be determined. The Eagles now head north to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets (2-3), who saved their season in Week 5 with a win over the Denver Broncos (1-5).

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Giants HC Brian Daboll announces Daniel Jones (neck) is OUT Sunday night vs Bills pic.twitter.com/79hHkus3Ce — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2023

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The New York Giants (1-4) are a mess. The injury bug lives in the Giants’ facility, as many key players will be out of action against the Bills, including starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck). To make matters worse, the Giants now face a Buffalo Bills (3-2) team coming off a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This game screams blowout.

