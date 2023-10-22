NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for October 22

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After Week 6, there are no more undefeated teams in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers (5-1) fell to the Cleveland Browns (3-2), and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) lost to the New York Jets (3-3). Five teams now sit atop the standings with 5-1 records: the 49ers, Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins.

Speaking of the Dolphins and the Eagles, those two teams will meet on Sunday Night Football in the “Game of the Week.” Overall, 11 games are on the Week 7 schedule for Sunday, October 22. Besides Miami versus Philadelphia, the best early game will be played in Baltimore as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (4-2) play Jared Goff and the Lions. For more NFL content, fans can sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Detroit Lions (5-1) are off to their best start in over a decade. Head coach Dan Campbell has transformed the culture in Detroit, a team looking for its fourth playoff appearance of the 21st century. Standing in the Lions’ way of 6-1 are the Baltimore Ravens, who continue to overcome injuries to win games, as evidenced by their 24-16 win over the Titans in Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Lavonte isn't slowing down anytime soon 🤯 🔜 #ATLvsTB 1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX pic.twitter.com/srZ1GHWDnM — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 19, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) have a problem at quarterback. The surrounding pieces, like Bijan Robinson and Drake London, are very talented. However, Desmond Ridder is not the answer at quarterback. Can the Falcons overcome their quarterback issues to defeat the Buccaneers (3-2) in Tampa?

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream

It now shapes up as Bears’ undrafted free-agent Tyson Bagent vs. the backup QB the Raiders decide to turn to, either veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell. https://t.co/xZMvkDU44c — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

If you love great quarterback play, this might be the game to skip. The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) and Chicago Bears (1-5) will be playing backup quarterbacks to replace their injured starters. Aidan O’Connell will start for the Raiders in place of Jimmy Garoppolo. For Chicago, Tyson Bagent will be under center, replacing Justin Fields.

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

The Cleveland Browns defense has allowed 51 first downs this season (1st in the NFL) The league average is 110.38 🤯 pic.twitter.com/K4V4SNbpgM — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 17, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

No Deshaun Watson? No problem. The Cleveland Browns defeated the NFL’s best team, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 6 without Watson at quarterback. Cleveland’s defense has allowed just 1,002 yards through five games. That’s the fewest allowed since the 1971 Indianapolis Colts. Cleveland will take its defense to Indianapolis to play the Colts (3-3), who announced rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Good teams find a way to win ugly. The Bills needed a defensive stop with no time remaining to escape with a 14-9 victory over the New York Giants. Buffalo heads to New England to play a Patriots (1-5) team that can’t do anything right. If the losing continues, the 2023 Patriots will be the worst team in the Bill Belichick era.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants start time, channel, and live stream

Daniel Jones was asked specifically if it was a nerve problem given he mentioned discomfort in his neck and left shoulder. Didn’t say no, didn’t say yes. Talked around it. Came away from talking to him thinking it’s more about being structurally sound and cleared to take hits… pic.twitter.com/WO5AKOfdL6 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 18, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Washington defense picked off Desmond Ridder three times in the Commanders’ (3-3) 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Sam Howell isn’t perfect, but the second-year pro is top 10 in passing yards. Washington travels north to play the struggling New York Giants (1-5). Daniel Jones continues to be limited in practice, meaning Tyrod Taylor will likely start at quarterback for the second straight week.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks start time, channel, and live stream

Geno Smith again says he is looking forward to the next opportunity. That’s Sunday for the #Seahawks Sunday vs Arizona. “As I always say, it starts with me” pic.twitter.com/4qARUgTNC8 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 19, 2023

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Arizona Cardinals (1-5) are going nowhere in 2023. However, fans should be happy with the direction of the franchise. The young players are keeping games competitive and getting valuable experience. Plus, the Cardinals have two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Arizona faces another tough challenge in the Seattle Seahawks (3-2), who look like a dark horse to make the NFC Championship Game.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

With Cooper Kupp back in the lineup, the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) are a completely different team. Since returning from injury, Kupp has 15 receptions for 266 yards and one touchdown. Kupp and the Rams offense welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) to SoFi on Sunday afternoon. If they can fix their offensive woes, the Steelers will be a playoff team.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played one of the worst games of his career in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Herbert uncharacteristically missed multiple wide-open throws and threw an interception in the game’s final moments. Herbert must rebound fast because the Chargers now face their rival, the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1). Don’t look now, but the Chiefs are back atop the AFC.

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream

"I would be shocked if Russell Wilson made it past this year, if he's the QB for the Denver Broncos next year." — @markschlereth pic.twitter.com/Vs1ehmzjVK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 19, 2023

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

It’s a loser-leaves-town match in Colorado as the Denver Broncos (1-5) play host to the Green Bay Packers (2-3). Year one under Sean Payton could not be going worse for Denver. If the Broncos lose again, will Payton move off quarterback Russell Wilson? Meanwhile, Green Bay’s Jordan Love is going through some growing pains. After six touchdowns and zero interceptions through two games, Love has thrown two touchdowns and six interceptions in his last three games.

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

When the Miami Dolphins are on offense, don’t look away because they might score in the blink of an eye. That’s how fast and efficient Miami has looked to start 2023. The Dolphins have gained an unprecedented 2,992 yards through six games. Tasked with stopping the Dolphins are the Philadelphia Eagles, who played their worst game in nearly a calendar year against the New York Jets.

