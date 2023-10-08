NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for October 8

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season features a potential “Game of the Year” candidate. On Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys head to Santa Clara to face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have ended the Cowboys’ hopes for a Super Bowl in two straight seasons, including last year’s 19-12 win in the Divisional Round.

There are 12 NFL games on the schedule for Sunday, October 8. On Sunday morning, the second game of the 2023 NFL International Series will be played in London. Below are the times, channels, and live stream information for Week 5. Don’t forget that NFL fans can watch every game with a subscription to NFL Sunday Tickets through YouTube TV. For a limited time, new customers can sign up for a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The second game in the NFL’s 2023 International Series will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Last week, the Jaguars (2-2) played at London’s Wembley Stadium and defeated the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 23-7. They will now take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (3-1), who made a big statement with a 28-point victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

#Texans safety Jimmie Ward on handling success, and defending #Falcons offense headlined by Bijan Robinson 'He's a good back, I like him. He's worth a first round pick. They got wide receivers, if they use them. I don't think they're trying to pass the ball. They're trying to… pic.twitter.com/BsxISnJnsy — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 6, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Houston Texans (2-2) shocked the entire NFL last week with a dominant 30-6 win over the Steelers. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to impress, throwing for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Meanwhile, the Falcons have lost two straight after starting the season 2-0. Desmond Ridder may not be the answer at quarterback for the Falcons.

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

"We should look like a hungry team." pic.twitter.com/Fm1kyIsjng — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 6, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Can things get any worse for the Carolina Panthers (0-4)? After holding a 13-7 lead at halftime over the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina allowed 14 unanswered points, which proved to be the difference in a 21-13 loss. Now, Carolina has to travel to Detroit to play the red-hot Lions, who are coming off an impressive 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) have overcome multiple injuries to starters to win three of their first games. That’s a bad sign for opposing teams, considering Baltimore will be healthier in the coming weeks. The Ravens will head to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers (2-2). Pittsburgh’s offense is bad, and the offense may turn to back quarterback Mitch Trubisky to replace Kenny Pickett.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Titans (2-2) are one of the biggest enigmas in the NFL. Two weeks ago, they couldn’t score more than three points. Last week, Tennessee scored 27 points in a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, they play their AFC Sout rival, Indianapolis Colts (2-2). Despite losing in overtime to the Rams, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is showing why scouts believed in his potential. Richardson accounted for 256 total yards and three touchdowns in the 29-23 loss.

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream

The #Giants are 12-point underdogs on the road to the Miami Dolphins this week, per @CaesarsSports. Can only imagine if they lose what next week will be on Sunday night when they play in Buffalo. The Giants have the worst point differential in the NFL at -76. The #Dolphins are… pic.twitter.com/HYBH2T3Isr — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 6, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The New York Giants (1-3) are in the danger zone. The Giants managed only three points on Monday Night Football in an embarrassing 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. To make matters worse, they must play the Miami Dolphins (3-1), who will be angry and motivated after losing by 28 points to the Bills.

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The 2023 New England Patriots (1-3) are arguably Bill Belchick’s worst team of the 21st century. That’s an unfathomable statement due to how good they’ve been for 23 years. However, the Patriots offense is not good, and quarterback Mac Jones is probably not the quarterback of the future. Now, the Pats must play a tough Saints (2-2) team who are losers of two straight.

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

“Whatever it takes.”

•

•

Joe Burrow and the #Bengals know they have to win on Sunday in Arizona pic.twitter.com/9g5w0t7FlG — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) October 6, 2023

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) are in big trouble. Quarterback Joe Burrow is playing through a calf injury. Although the Bengals need to win games, they should not risk the health of their franchise quarterback. The frisky Cardinals (1-3) will give Cincinnati all they can handle.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) are one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL. Yet, anyone watching their games will agree that the Eagles have not played a complete game. Will that come Sunday against the Rams (2-2)? Good news for Los Angeles as star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to make his season debut against the Eagles.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream

My favorite quote from Zach Wilson’s presser today: “We need to come out right from the beginning, screw the 3rd downs. Let’s go get 1st downs on 1st downs & on 2nd downs. Let’s start fast and get some big plays from the beginning” This is exactly what we saw from the #Jets… pic.twitter.com/vN46ZJiosd — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) October 6, 2023

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

It took him over two seasons, but New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson finally played the best game of his young career in last week’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson completed 28 of 39 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson will look to play two good games in a row when the Jets head to Denver. The Broncos notched their first victory last week by scoring 24 unanswered points to win 31-28 over the Chicago Bears.

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played the worst game of his NFL career against the Jets, throwing for 203 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Yet, the Chiefs still picked up the victory. Don’t expect Mahomes to play badly in consecutive weeks. The Chiefs head to Minnesota to play the Vikings (1-3), who picked up their first victory last week over the Carolina Panthers.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Cowboys (3-1) vs. 49ers (4-0) is the best game of the day. After stumbling in a Week 3 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys soared back with a vengeance in Week 4, scoring two defensive touchdowns in a 38-3 win over the New England Patriots. However, the Cowboys will need a herculean effort to beat the San Francisco 49ers (4-0). The 49ers are widely regarded as the best team in the NFL, led by MVP-candidate Christian McCaffrey and an elite defense.

