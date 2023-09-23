NFL games tomorrow: schedule, channels, live streams for September 24

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Two games into the NFL season, a few teams have already established themselves as contenders. In the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Philadelphia Eagles are head and shoulders above the rest of the conference. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills are battling to unseat the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are 13 NFL games on Sunday, September 24. Below, we listed times, channels, and live-streaming information for Week 3. Football fans can watch every game with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be purchased through YouTube TV. New customers can sign up for a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Week 3 game where all bets are off is the Chargers (0-2) vs. Vikings (0-2). Both teams have lost each game by less than a touchdown. The Chargers seem to grab a lead early and blow it late, while the Vikings can’t stop anyone at the beginning and eventually make a late push.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV ,

, , , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

This game will be all about defense. The Titans (1-1-) came from behind to defeat the Chargers in overtime in Week 2. However, the Titans still have major questions involving their offensive line. Do you know which team has an elite defensive line? The Browns (1-1-), a team that has surrendered one touchdown through two games.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV ,

, , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

It’s a matchup of AFC South rivals heading in two different directions. The Texans (0-2) are not expected to win many games, but rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has looked the part, throwing for 384 yards in a Week 2 loss. The Jaguars (1-1) are looking to forget about last week when they failed to score a touchdown in a 17-9 loss against the Chiefs.

New England Patriots at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV ,

, , , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Patriots (0-2) and the Jets (1-1-) might be AFC East rivals, but this matchup has been one-sided in favor of New England. The Patriots have won 14 straight games against the Jets. You have to go back to 2015 to find the last time the Jets beat the Pats.

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

Jordan Love is a new starting QB w/ room to grow but this stat from the NFL is still kinda bonkers. He's the 4th QB in last 10 yrs to have 3+ pass TD and 0 INT in each of the first 2 games of a season The others? Patrick Mahomes (2018 & 19), Tom Brady (15) & Peyton Manning (14) — Wes Hodkiewicz 🌎 (@WesHod) September 20, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV ,

, , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Saints (2-0) have won their opening two games by four points. Are they good? We’ll find out on Sunday when they face their toughest opponent to date, the Packers (1-1). So far, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has looked good, throwing for six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV ,

, , , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Things are fading fast for Russell Wilson and the Broncos (0-2). Denver has lost their first two games by a combined three points. To avoid an 0-3 record, the Broncos will have to defeat the undefeated Miami Dolphins (2-0), who have played like one of the five best teams in the league.

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV ,

, , , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Bills (1-1) looked like an AFC contender last week in a 38-10 victory over the Raiders. When Josh Allen throws for three touchdown passes, good luck stopping the Bills offense. Yet, the Bills face a gritty Commanders (2-0) team capable of pulling off the upset. Keep an eye on the weather come game time with rain in the forecast.

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV ,

, , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Falcons (2-0) are an excellent running team. Atlanta boasts the fourth-best rushing attack in the NFL, with 170.5 yards per game. The Lions (1-1) typically have a good running game (110.0 yards per game), but Detroit may be without one of its top backs, David Montgomery, who is nursing a leg injury.

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV ,

, , , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Colts (1-1) picked up their first victory of the season in Week 2. However, it came at a price as rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was forced to leave the game with a concussion, jeopardizing his status for Week 3. The Colts will need Richardson to stand a chance against the undefeated Baltimore Ravens (2-0).

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks start time, channel, and live stream

The #Panthers announce that QB Bryce Young is not expected to play on Sunday vs. the #Seahawks. He's dealing with an ankle sprain, and caution prevails. It'll be Andy Dalton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2023

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV ,

, , , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

It’s been tough sledding for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who has failed to throw for over 154 yards in both games. Young is now out for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, and veteran Andy Dalton will start in his place. Seattle is always a tough place to play, especially if the Seahawks (1-1) offense plays as well as it did in Week 2.

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV ,

, , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Has any team in the NFL looked better than the Dallas Cowboys (2-0)? Dallas has put up dominant performances in back-to-back weeks. The Cowboys’ defense has only surrendered 10 points on the year. Now, Dallas plays the Cardinals (0-2), one of the three worst teams in the NFL. Good luck, Arizona.

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

What happened to Justin Fields? The Bears (0-2) quarterback looks like a shell of himself through two games and appears to be regressing and not improving. Things will only get harder for the Bears as they travel to Kansas City to play the defending Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (1-1) offense could score 40 points on Sunday.

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV ,

, , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , Peacock, YouTube TV ,

, Peacock, , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Steelers (1-1) offense has been horrific in 2023. The defense, on the other hand, has been stellar, scoring two touchdowns against the Browns in a stunning 26-22 victory. Pittsburgh heads to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders (1-1) in what should be a close game.

Editors' Recommendations