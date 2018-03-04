The 2018 Oscars: Winners and highlights from the 90th Academy Awards

Share

The 90th Academy Awards has officially kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel once again hosting the movie industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony.

Going into the 2018 Oscars broadcast, Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy film The Shape of Water garnered the highest number of nominations, with 13 nods across various categories, including “Best Picture” and “Best Director,” as well as acting nominations for lead Sally Hawkins and supporting cast members Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer. Meanwhile, the tense drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri came into the ceremony having swept most of the awards ceremonies leading up to the Oscars.

Also generating quite a bit of pre-Oscars buzz is writer-director Jordan Peele’s Get Out, was nominated for “Best Picture,” “Best Director,” and “Best Actor” (for star Daniel Kaluuya’s performance). This also marks the first time an African-American filmmaker (Peele) was nominated for directing, producing, and screenwriting in the same year.

The full list of 2018 Oscar nominees is below, with the winners indicated in each category as they’re announced.

Foreign Language Film

Fantastic Woman (Chile)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden)

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

WINNER: The Shape of Water

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

WINNER: Dunkirk

Dunkirk The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

WINNER: Dunkirk

Dunkirk The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

WINNER: Icarus

Icarus Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

WINNER: Phantom Thread

Phantom Thread The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: Darkest Hour

Darkest Hour Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

WINNER: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Leslie Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

Remember Me (from Coco)

Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)

This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)

Mighty River (from Mudbound)

Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Live-Action Short

Dekalb Elementary

The 11 O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

All Of Us

Documentary Short Subject