The 2018 Oscars: Winners and highlights from the 90th Academy Awards

The 90th Academy Awards has officially kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel once again hosting the movie industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony.
Going into the 2018 Oscars broadcast, Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy film The Shape of Water garnered the highest number of nominations, with 13 nods across various categories, including “Best Picture” and “Best Director,” as well as acting nominations for lead Sally Hawkins and supporting cast members Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer. Meanwhile, the tense drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri came into the ceremony having swept most of the awards ceremonies leading up to the Oscars.
Also generating quite a bit of pre-Oscars buzz is writer-director Jordan Peele’s Get Out, was nominated for “Best Picture,” “Best Director,” and “Best Actor” (for star Daniel Kaluuya’s performance). This also marks the first time an African-American filmmaker (Peele) was nominated for directing, producing, and screenwriting in the same year.
The full list of 2018 Oscar nominees is below, with the winners indicated in each category as they’re announced.
Foreign Language Film
- Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- On Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- The Square (Sweden)
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- WINNER: The Shape of Water
Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- WINNER: Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- WINNER: Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Documentary Feature
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- WINNER: Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- WINNER: Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria and Abdul
Makeup and Hairstyling
- WINNER: Darkest Hour
- Victoria and Abdul
- Wonder
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
- Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
- Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
- Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
- WINNER: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Best Picture
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
- Jordan Peele (Get Out)
- Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
- Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
- Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
- Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
- Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)
Actress in a Leading Role
- Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
- Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
- Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
- Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
- Meryl Streep (The Post)
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
- Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
- Leslie Manville (Phantom Thread)
- Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
- Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Adapted Screenplay
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Song
- Remember Me (from Coco)
- Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)
- This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)
- Mighty River (from Mudbound)
- Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)
Original Score
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Animated Feature Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Animated Short Film
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Best Live-Action Short
- Dekalb Elementary
- The 11 O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- All Of Us
Documentary Short Subject
- Edith & Eddie
- Heaven is a Traffic Jam
- Heroin(e)
- Knifeskills
- Traffic Stop
