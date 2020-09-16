This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards will be unlike any other. While Jimmy Kimmel, who last hosted back in 2016, will be a familiar face, the setting will not be. For the first time, the show will take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will air on ABC at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 20.

Despite everyone participating from different locations, the 72nd annual ceremonies will, as always, celebrate the best in television and recognize actors and the people behind series for their impressive work.

Who and which shows will win the biggest, most-talked-about awards? We’ll update live on Sunday, but for now, check out our predictions.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Prediction: Everything Olivia Colman touches seems to turn to gold, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see her take home a golden statue for her role as Queen Elizabeth in this Netflix original. Jodie Comer won last year, but with Colman’s Golden Globe win for the role earlier this year, she’s the odds-on favorite to win.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Prediction: If Academy Awards could be given for television performances, Brian Cox would be deserving of one for his convincing turn as the cruel, cold-hearted, ruthless head of a global media powerhouse on HBO’s Succession. Though Cox faces stiff competition from fellow nominees, including last year’s winner Billy Porter, his portrayal is so bone-chillingly real that he’s earned the moment.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Prediction: Jharrel Jerome, who pulled out a surprise win last year for When They See Us, has left some big shoes to fill in this category. And The Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, is the one we predict will fill them. History suggests that when someone plays a dual role, they get recognized for it. And in this limited series, Ruffalo played two very different twins, one suffering from severe mental illness. We predict he’ll be sent home with a statue in recognition of it.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Prediction: While Regina King always poses tough competition, we have to give this one to Shira Haas, who delivered a deeply emotional portrayal of a young Hasidic Jewish woman trying to flee her ultra-traditional life and unhappy arranged marriage to follow her passion and be a “regular” girl. Haas makes viewers sympathize with her character and root for her every step of the way.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Prediction: As much as we’d love to see Levy take home the award for Schitt’s Creek, the little comedy that took the world by storm (it would surprisingly mark the veteran actor’s first Emmy for acting!), chances are Ramy Youssef will win for his real and honest portrayal of a young Muslim man dealing with everyday issues while also balancing his Westernized ideals and typical male desires with his family’s rigid beliefs. With Bill Hader out of the running this year (he won last year for Barry), it’s anyone’s game.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Prediction: Catherine O’Hara is a legend in the business, and she brought the role of an insanely wealthy and privileged former soap star to life, complete with ridiculous accent and selection of crazy wigs. Being honored among her presence is award enough for the other five nominees. While it would be nice for Christina Applegate to finally get the recognition she deserves for Dead to Me, O’Hara is tough competition.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Prediction: Another really tough one to call. Sarah Snook could take home the award should Succession sweep the ceremonies. We also wouldn’t be mad if Julia Garner went two-for-two for Ozark. But there’s an unwritten rule in Hollywood that Meryl Streep must win every award for which she’s nominated. Jokes aside, we predict Streep will indeed win for her emotionally charged role as a grieving mother who’s also deeply suspicious of, and ready to take down, her now widowed daughter-in-law.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Prediction: With Peter Dinklage and Game of Thrones finally out of the running, the door is now open for someone to snag this award. The entire cast of Succession is hugely talented, including the three men nominated here. We’d love to steer the ship toward Nicholas Braun for his portrayal of the socially awkward yet secretly devious cousin Greg. But Kieran Culkin‘s portrayal as the obnoxious, sleazy, insecure bad boy and youngest Roy child should garner him a win.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Prediction: “Ew, David” has become a meme and a staple on T-shirts thanks to Annie Murphy‘s portrayal of the self-absorbed, spoiled daughter of formerly wealthy parents on this little Canadian comedy that did the equivalent of “going viral” when it started streaming on Netflix. While she has stiff competition, we’re still standing by a prediction of newcomer Murphy for the win.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Prediction: The low-budget comedy from Canada put Eugene Levy’s son Dan Levy on the map as not only a talented actor but as a writer and producer as well. He not only starred in this show with his real father as an entitled grown son, he also wrote the show alongside his comedy legend dad. He did a wonderful job of not only portraying an LGBTQ character in a way that has rarely been done before, with very little focus on his sexuality at all, but in delivering witty one-liners, episode after episode. Our money is on Levy for the win.

Outstanding Limited Series or Movie

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Prediction: While Little Fires Everywhere is a hot (pun intended) new series, Netflix’s Unorthodox really touched on an original topic in a simple yet impactful way. Despite being the streaming service’s first series to be offered mainly in the Yiddish language, the miniseries attracted a mainstream audience. Viewers of all kinds were curious about the story, particularly knowing that it’s based on a real one by Deborah Feldman, who recounted her tale in the book Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots. While Watchmen might be the favorite to win, Unorthodox could be the big upset of the night.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Prediction: Succession is the hands-down favorite to win in this category, especially since the show took home the Golden Globe. With a talented cast and a mesmerizing set that highlights incredible opulence, the series personifies the wonderful escapism that’s often the goal when we park ourselves on the couch to delve deep into a dramatic show. Led by Brian Cox, the series has made breakout stars of the rest of the main cast. It would be a surprise if Succession didn’t win.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Prediction: Again, we’re going to have to give it to Schitt’s Creek. The series depicts a ridiculously simple concept: An obscenely wealthy family goes from riches to rags after losing all their money, and is forced to move to a small town they once bought as a joke because it’s the only asset they still own. The story is original and refreshing, the acting and writing superb, the portrayals of members of the LGBTQ community praiseworthy, the reception overwhelmingly positive, and the underlying message about family and focusing on what’s important in life is something we can all get behind.

A few other notable awards categories (winner predictions highlighted):

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood), Jim Parsons (Hollywood), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend), Yayha Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor (Hollywood), Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America), Margo Martindale (Mrs. America), Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America), Tony Collette (Unbelievable), Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central), Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS), Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO), Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO), Drunk History (Comedy Central), Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Masked Singer (Fox), Nailed It (Netflix), RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1), Top Chef (Bravo), The Voice (NBC)

