Watchmen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Mandalorian led the nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards, showing that streaming services are a serious contender for the annual honor.

The Television Academy announced the nominations of the Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 28. HBO’s Watchmen scored 26 nominations, followed by Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which received 20 nominations. Apple TV+ and Disney+ also got their first nominations since debuting last year, with Disney’s The Mandalorian netting 15 nominations.

The Emmys will air live on ABC on Sunday, September 20, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET., though there won’t be the typical awards gala due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of the nominees in the key categories for the 2020 Emmy Awards. You can find a more detailed list of the nominations here.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

(AMC) The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

(Hulu) Killing Eve (AMC)

(AMC) The Mandalorian (Disney+)

(Disney+) Ozark (Netflix)

(Netflix) Stranger Things (Netflix)

(Netflix) Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

(Netflix) Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

(NBC) Steve Carell, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

(HBO) Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

(FX) Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (AMC)

(AMC) Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

(Netflix) Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (AMC)

(AMC) Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

(HBO) Dead to Me (Netflix)

(Netflix) The Good Place (NBC)

(NBC) Insecure (HBO)

(HBO) The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

(Netflix) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime TV)

(Amazon Prime TV) Schitt’s Creek (POP)

(POP) What We Do In the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

(ABC) Don Cheadle, Black Monday (SHOWTIME)

(SHOWTIME) Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

(NBC) Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

(Netflix) Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (POP)

(POP) Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

(Netflix) Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime TV)

(Amazon Prime TV) Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)

(Netflix) Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (POP)

(POP) Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

(HBO) Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

(Hulu) Mrs. America (FX)

(FX) Unbelievable (Netflix)

(Netflix) Unorthodox (Netflix)

(Netflix) Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen (HBO)

(HBO) Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)

(HBO) Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

(Hulu) Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)

(Netflix) Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX)

(FX) Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)

(Netflix) Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

(HBO) Octavia Spencer, Self Made (Netflix)

(Netflix) Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

(HBO) Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

(HBO) Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

(AMC) Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

(HBO) Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

(Hulu) Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

(HBO) Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

(Netflix) Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

(HBO) Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (AMC)

(AMC) Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

(HBO) Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

(HBO) Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)

(Hulu) Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

(Netflix) Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

(NBC) Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime TV)

(Amazon Prime TV) William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

(NBC) Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (POP)

(POP) Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime TV)

(Amazon Prime TV) Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime TV)

(Amazon Prime TV) D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)

(NBC) Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

(Netflix) Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime TV)

(Amazon Prime TV) Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

(NBC) Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (POP)

(POP) Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)

(HBO) Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)

(HBO) Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)

(HBO) Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

(Netflix) Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)

(HBO) Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)

(Netflix) Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)

(FX) Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

(Netflix) Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX)

(FX) Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

(HBO) Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)

(Netflix) Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX)

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son (Netflix)

(Netflix) Bad Education (HBO)

(HBO) Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

(Netflix) El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

(Netflix) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

(Comedy Central) Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

(TBS) Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

(ABC) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

(HBO) The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

(CBS) Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

(HBO) Drunk History (Comedy Central)

(Comedy Central) Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Competition Program

The Masked Singer (Fox)

(Fox) Nailed It! (Netflix)

(Netflix) RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

(VH1) Top Chef (Bravo)

(Bravo) The Voice (NBC)

