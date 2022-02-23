  1. Movies & TV

Ruth is out for revenge in Ozark season 4, part 2 teaser

By

For most of its critically acclaimed run, Netflix’s Ozark has focused on Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) as they found themselves pulled deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld. But in the first look at Ozark‘s final episodes, Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore takes the spotlight away from the Byrde family. In the first part of Ozark season 4, Ruth vowed to get her revenge on would-be drug lord Javier “Javi” Elizondro (Alfonso Herrera). She may get what she wants, but there’s no guarantee that she will make it out alive.

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for Ozark season 4, part 2, which is narrated by Ruth, who shares her belief that her family is cursed. The Langmores are a criminal family, and Ruth doesn’t pretend that they’re innocent, or even that she is. Ruth has actively taken part in the family business. But after Javier murdered her cousin, Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), and her business partner, Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), Ruth told the Byrdes that they would have to kill her to stop her from avenging her loss.

Garner has earned rave reviews for her performance as Ruth, and it looks like she will be heavily featured in the remaining episodes of the series. But that’s also why it’s so chilling when Ruth seemingly wishes death upon herself as well as her enemies. We want to see Ruth survive, but there may be no turning back for her.

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in Ozark.

Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner also co-star in the series as Charlotte and Jonah Byrde, respectively. The final season also stars Jessica Frances Dukes, Damian Young, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Netflix will release Ozark season 4, part 2 on April 29.

