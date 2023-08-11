Where to watch Bengals vs. Packers: live stream NFL preseason games

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The NFL preseason is underway. After last week’s Hall of Fame Game, most teams will play their first preseason game this weekend. One game to watch is the Green Bay Packers traveling to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 11.

The keys to the game involve the starting quarterbacks of both teams. Jordan Love takes over for the Packers after Green Bay traded future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this past offseason. In three years, Love has made one start in the regular season back in 2021. For the Bengals, all the attention is on Joe Burrow, who is currently sidelined with a calf injury. Burrow is expected to be ready for Week 1, but not guaranteed.

Watch Bengals vs. Packers live stream on NFL Network

The game between the Bengals and Packers kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. It will be played at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Live stream NFL Network from your desktop or mobile device. Sign in with your TV provider to start watching.

Watch Bengals vs. Packers live stream on NFL+

Bengals & Packers Joint Practice Takeaways | PFF

Bengals vs. Packers can be streamed with a subscription to NFL+. The basic plan costs $7/month or $40/year. It includes access to NFL Network with live local and primetime preseason, regular, and postseason games. The more expensive tier, NFL+ Premium, costs $15/month or $80/year. It includes everything in the basic plan plus the addition of NFL Redzone and game replays. Sign up for a FREE seven-day trial.

Watch Bengals vs. Packers live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Fans of the Bengals, Packers, or football fans can catch the game on NFL Network with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. The subscription includes 85 live and on-demand channels, plus Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. At $70/month, customers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). However, these prices will increase in the fall.

Watch Bengals vs. Packers live stream on Sling TV

NFL Network is available on Sling TV. However, you must be subscribed to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Unfortunately, Sling Orange does not include NFL Network. Pricing varies as Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off their first month if they sign up now.

Watch Bengals vs. Packers live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV gives subscribers access to NFL Network, MTV, TNT, Food Network, ABC, and 100+ more live channels. Plans start at $75/month and increase depending on the number of channels in the package. Additionally, FuboTV subscribers will receive 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. New customers can sign up for a FREE trial.

Watch Bengals vs. Packers live stream on YouTube TV

According to CNET, YouTube TV is the “best live TV streaming service overall.” YouTube TV subscribers will have access to NFL Network, NBC, CBS, ESPN, and 100+ more live channels. For the first three months, new subscribers will pay $65/month for the first three months. The monthly price will then increase to $73/month. New users can try YouTube TV for FREE.

Watch Bengals vs. Packers from abroad with a VPN

For Americans interested in the game between the Packers and Bengals who are abroad, consider downloading a VPN to watch the broadcast. A VPN will connect to the U.S. servers to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. One of the top VPNs on the market is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

