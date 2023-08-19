 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Patriots vs. Packers: live stream NFL preseason games

Jason Struss
By

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is about to kick into high gear this weekend with 16 games on the docket featuring many of America’s finest football teams. One of the marquee matchups of week 2 will feature the New England Patriots taking on the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 19.

What time will this game be televised? And where can you watch it? Can you watch it for free? Never fear as Digital Trends has all the answers for your football-watching needs.

Recommended Videos

Can you watch the Patriots vs. Packers game on broadcast TV?

A locker room.
N/A

The game will start at 8 p.m. ET. The Patriots vs. Packers showdown will be nationally broadcast on CBS.

Watch New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers live stream on NFL+

You can also watch this game with an NFL+ subscription. For $7/month or $40/year, NFL+ subscribers can watch NFL Network and stream live, local, and primetime preseason, regular season, and postseason games. NFL+ Premium, the second tier, is more expensive with a price of $15/month or $80/year. NFL+ Premium includes every component in the first tier with the inclusion of NFL Redzone and game replays. There is a free seven-day trial available for new customers.

Watch Patriots vs. Packers on NFL+

Watch New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

You can view this game on YouTube TV. Other featured channels include TNT, USA, TBS, Comedy Central, and ESPN. Plus, football fans can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate will increase to $73/month starting month four. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch Patriots vs. Packers on YouTube TV

Watch New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

This game can be watched on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN2. Plus, a subscription to Hulu with Live TV includes Disney+ and ESPN. Subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) for $70/month. At $83/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The prices for Hulu Live are increasing this fall, so read up on the changes.

Watch New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

To access this game on Sling TV, subscribers must have either Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange does not include NFL Network. Sling Blue includes 42 channels, with 17 exclusive news and entertainment channels like USA, FS1, and FX. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will receive 50% off their first month if they sign up now.

Watch New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With over 100-plus channels, FuboTV is an intriguing option for customers looking for numerous channels. ESPN, Freeform, HGTV, MSNBC, and SYFY are some of the channel options on FuboTV. Subscription plans start at $75/month with a Pro Plan. However, there are plans with more channels for a higher price. If you are a new customer, sign up for a free trial today.

Watch New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you are an American on vacation outside of the country, then you should look into downloading a VPN to watch the Denver Broncos vs. the San Francisco 49ers. A VPN allows Americans to bypass regional broadcast restrictions by connecting to U.S. servers. Try one of the top VPNs, NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
Where to watch 49ers vs. Raiders: live stream NFL preseason games
Maxx Crosby takes a knee on the football field with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is winding down. The last game of the week will feature the San Francisco 49ers traveling to Nevada to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, August 13. These two teams played in Week 17 of the 2022 season, with the 49ers winning in overtime 37-34.

One of the biggest storylines of the game is centered around Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 31-year-old played in San Francisco for 5.5 seasons, leading the team to the Super Bowl during the 2019-2020 season. Brock Purdy is now the starting quarterback in San Francisco. However, Purdy is unlikely to play in the game, so expect to see Sam Darnold and Trey Lance under center for the 49ers.
Watch the 49ers vs. Raiders live stream on NFL Network

Read more
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch the game
A soccer field.

Soccer fans can catch some Premier League this morning, with Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. ET. The game is available to watch exclusively on Peacock TV, and while this will keep you from being able to watch online through several of the best live TV streaming services, Peacock knows a thing or two about live sports. There isn’t a way to watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream for free with Peacock, but we’ve tracked down all of the information you need to make up your mind about what is a very worthwhile monthly subscription.
Watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV recently terminated its free subscription tier, and while it had its limitations, it certainly was a great way to some great shows and explore what the streaming service has in its library. Peacock now offers just two subscription plans — the Premium plan for $6 per month and the ad-free Premium Plus plan for $12 per month. Each of these will get you access to what’s new on Peacock, and today that includes the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest game. Peacock is a great outlet for soccer coverage, as it provides live streams for dozens of Premier League games throughout the season. Sports lovers in general should enjoy the platform. It covers events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. Additionally, Peacock is NBC-owned, so all of the best shows on Peacock come straight out of NBC’s content library.

Read more
Where to watch Bengals vs. Packers: live stream NFL preseason games
Matt LaFleur stands on the sideline for the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL preseason is underway. After last week's Hall of Fame Game, most teams will play their first preseason game this weekend. One game to watch is the Green Bay Packers traveling to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 11.

The keys to the game involve the starting quarterbacks of both teams. Jordan Love takes over for the Packers after Green Bay traded future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this past offseason. In three years, Love has made one start in the regular season back in 2021. For the Bengals, all the attention is on Joe Burrow, who is currently sidelined with a calf injury. Burrow is expected to be ready for Week 1, but not guaranteed.
Watch Bengals vs. Packers live stream on NFL Network

Read more