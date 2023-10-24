 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Will there be a Peacock Black Friday deal? What to expect in 2023

Noah McGraw
By
Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

Peacock is NBC’s somewhat new streaming service, with unique features like live TV, local TV, and on demand content, and it’s gone through several changes recently. It started with a free tier, which was removed in January. It now only has two plans, Peacock Premium and Peacock Plus. At $6 and $12 per month respectively, those plans are still some of the cheapest options available when it comes to the best streaming services. Hopefully that price will go down during Black Friday. Here’s everything we know about the potential for a Peacock Black Friday deal.

Will there be a Peacock Black Friday deal?

Peacock hasn’t announced an official Black Friday deal yet. If they did, no one would sign up in October. But we can assume that there will be a deal based on what happened last year. During Black Friday 2022, Peacock discounted the Premium plan to just $1 per month for a year. It was part of a popular promo code, ‘SAVEBIG,’ that cut the price significantly. It’s safe to say that Peacock will likely have another discount, although it might not bring the service all the way down to a dollar. Last Black Friday, Peacock only cost $5 per month. It’s gone up to $6 this year, so the promo code will more likely bring the service down to $2 or $1.50 per month. But again, there is no confirmation of a discount yet from Peacock.

What’s the cheapest way to get Peacock Premium now?

The cheapest way to get Peacock Premium right now is through a student discount. If you have a student email from an accredited university, you can get Peacock Premium for only $2 per month instead of $6. Peacock will ask to confirm that you are a student once per year. All you’ll need is a student email. If you’re not a student, there is unfortunately no Peacock discount right now, and not even a Peacock free trial. The service discontinued its entire free tier in January of 2023. You can either wait for Black Friday, with the hope that Peacock will see a similar discount to last year, or suck it up and buy the $6 per month subscription.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Royal Rumble 2023 live stream: How to watch WWE live today
Promotional image for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

The WWE Royal Rumble is happening this afternoon, and wrestling fans around the world are already looking forward to seeing big names like Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and many others stepping into the ring. The best way to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream online is Peacock, and the good news is that it won't cost you much. If you're planning to stream the Royal Rumble 2023, read on to see everything you need to know about how to watch it live and what you can look forward to seeing.
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Venue: Alamodome

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 online in the U.S.

Read more
Best Black Friday subscription deals: Paramount Plus, Audible, Kindle
Amazon Prime Video Black Friday Deals.

There are so many different subscription services out there now that if you subscribe to too many, your monthly bill can really add up. Thankfully Black Friday subscription deals are here, and that means it's a great time to save some money on new services you've been eyeing. If you opt in to some new subscriptions now, you'll at least get a few months at a lower rate, so you can figure out if it's worth your money during the rest of the year. We've collected the best deals on subscription services for everything from audiobooks to fitness apps. Check it out!
Best Black Friday Subscription Deals
Future Personal Training -- first month for $19

Have you been meaning to get to the gym, but just can't seem to motivate yourself? Or maybe you are motivated, you just don't know where to start. Sounds like you need a personal trainer. Well it's 2022, that means technology is ready to bring one right into your home. Future is a personal trainer subscription service that helps customize your workout routine. Once you sign up, a real life personal trainer will help you design a fitness regiment that matches your goals. Then you complete that routine on your own time, and they are always just a message away if you need their help. You can even connect it to your Apple Watch and let your trainer view your results. You can grab your first month for only $19 right now, which is a massive price cut considering it's usually $149 per month.

Read more
There isn’t a Disney+ Prime Day deal – but this is the next best thing
Disney+ comes to Vizio SmartCast TVs

With Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale live for the next two days and several retailers joining in the fun, such as Walmart's October Rollbacks event -- which is basically just a Walmart Prime Day sale in disguise -- it leaves many wondering what else is discounted at the moment. There are so many Prime Day deals to shop. What else is there to miss? For example, is there a Disney+ Prime Day deal to take advantage of that allows you to access the awesome library of streaming content at a discount? The answer is unequivocally no, but don't let that get you down.

The reason why you shouldn't let it bother you is because the Disney Bundle is already a fantastic deal, and you don't need an exclusive membership to take advantage of it -- like you would with Amazon's Prime sale. Also, if you're wondering about a Disney+ free trial, we have the details laid out for you. For all of the information about the Disney+ Bundle and more, keep reading!

Read more