Disney+ officially orders a new Percy Jackson series

In 2020, author Rick Riordan announced that Disney+ was developing a new adaptation of his fantasy novel series, Percy Jackson & the Olympians. Now, it’s officially going forward as the streamer has ordered the series.

The first novel in the series, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, was published in 2005. It introduced readers to Percy, the 12-year-old son of Poseidon and a mortal woman who discovers his status as a demigod shortly after Zeus accuses him of stealing his lightning bolt. To prevent a war between the gods, Percy must find the lightning bolt and the true thief within two weeks. Along the way, Percy meets and befriends other demigods while exploring his heritage and finding his place in the world.

Two live-action Percy Jackson films were released in 2010 and 2013, with Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson in the leading roles. While the films were modestly successful at the box office, they failed to reach the heights of other YA adaptations like The Hunger Games, Twilight, and the Harry Potter series. The Lightning Thief was also adapted into a musical in 2014 and later debuted on Broadway in 2019.

This time, Riordan is taking a more direct role in bringing his stories to life. The popular author is slated to co-write the pilot episode of Percy Jackson with Jon Steinberg (Black Sails). Steinberg will also be the showrunner and executive producer of the series alongside Dan Shotz, Rick and Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, and James Bobin (Dora and the Lost City of Gold). Bobin is also lined up to direct the series.

“With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we’re deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we’re eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery,” said Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis.

Casting for the Percy Jackson series is officially underway, and the show is expected to start shooting this summer. Disney+ hasn’t set a release date, but a 2023 premiere seems likely.

