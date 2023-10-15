Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets live stream: watch the NFL for free

Philadelphia football fans have to be happy that their NFL team is undefeated, but can the winning streak continue? We’ll find out on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) take on the New York Jets (2-3) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on October 15 from MetLife Stadium. CBS will broadcast the game, with Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons providing commentary. The Eagles are a 6-point favorite on FanDuel. Philadelphia and New York last played in the 2022 preseason, with the Jets winning by a score of 24-21.

The Jets are the clear underdogs here, and the real drama is whether the Eagles can keep on winning and go 6-0 to start the season. If you are looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Eagles versus the Jets. Sling TV is an option for consumers looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you’ll find more information on how to watch the Eagles take on the Jets.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Eagles vs. Jets live stream on Sling TV

Because of the flexibility and customization provided to customers, Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services. Sling TV allows subscribers to stream the live sports, news, and entertainment they love. No more paying for channels you’ll never use. Sling TV features a loaded channel list with top networks like NFL Network, NBC, ESPN, FS1, FX, Fox, and Disney Channel.

Sling TV offers three packages with different pricing and channel options. The prices and packages are Sling Orange at $40/month, Sling Blue at $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue at $60/month. The Eagles versus Jets game on CBS is included with Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling TV is currently offering a great deal for new customers: sign up today and get 50% off the first month.

Watch the Eagles vs. Jets live stream from abroad with a VPN

Are you on a trip outside of the U.S. and worried that you’ll miss the Eagles’ chance to remain undefeated against the Jets? Or perhaps you want to see the Jets reach .500 and take the Eagles down a peg. Either way, you’ll get your chance if you use a VPN.

VPN consumers can enhance their security while using a foreign Wi-Fi connection. Adding more privacy is never a bad thing in this day and age. Plus, a VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a better streaming experience for the game. Our VPN of choice is NordVPN. There is currently no NordVPN free trial, but a 30-day money-back guarantee will be offered to new users. Pairing NordVPN with Sling TV is an ideal option for watching the Eagles take on the Jets.

Editors' Recommendations